Mohammed Azharuddeen Names Two Teams Who Are Favourites To Go For Him At IPL 2021 Auction

Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen is one of the 292 players to be up for grabs at the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction. Apparently, the 26-year-old has a franchise on his personal wish-list, as he himself revealed in a recent interview. Azharuddeen, who plays for Kerala in domestic cricket, enjoyed a rollicking outing in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 season.
While speaking with InsideSport, Mohammed Azharuddeen was asked if he has any franchise preferences when it comes to playing in the IPL. The cricketer responded that he “would love” to bat with Virat Kohli, thus naming the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his preferred franchise. However, Azharuddeen also said that he would happily play for any team that would want him. In fact, the batsman also claimed that Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) had recently called him for their annual trials that take place before every IPL auction, making them potential favourites to bag a deal with him.
Opening the batting for Kerala, Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 214 runs across five matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 tournament. He aggregated his runs at an average of 53.50 while maintaining a staggering strike-rate of 194.54 at the top of the order. In a match against Mumbai, he clubbed 137 runs from just 54 balls. The upcoming IPL auction 2021 is the second such event where Azharuddeen has registered his name.
4, 4, 6, 6! 👌— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 13, 2021
Watch how Mohammed Azharuddeen went after Tushar Deshpande 🎥👇 #KERvMUM #SyedMushtaqAliT20https://t.co/aYetV2EA4q pic.twitter.com/09JjoxAiCO
The forthcoming IPL auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai. The event is scheduled to be organised on Thursday, February 18, from 3 PM (IST). The live telecast of the auction will commence from 2 PM (IST) on the Star Sports Network. Moreover, the IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
ALERT🚨: VIVO IPL 2021 Player Auction list announced— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 11, 2021
2⃣9⃣2⃣ players set to go under the hammer in Chennai on February 18, 2021 😎
More details 👉 https://t.co/m8oEWWw4tg pic.twitter.com/881TWQifah
The RCB franchise released 10 players from their previous squad. On the other hand, they retained 12 stars, including captain Virat Kohli and T20 dynamites AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal. Here is a look at all their retentions and releases ahead of the IPL auction 2021.
IPL Retention Announcement 🔊 Here’s the news you’ve been waiting for, 12th Man Army. We have retained 12 stars from our 2020 squad. 🌟🤩#PlayBold #IPL2021 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/YkzSV3EUjU— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 20, 2021
