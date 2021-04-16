IPL 2021, PBKS Vs CSK Match Highlights: Chahar & Moeen Shine As CSK Register 1st Win

Deepak Chahar after the completion of the first inning said, "I think it was more seam than swing and we bowled in the right areas. Last year was difficult for all of us. I had Covid, was in quarantine for 28 days and after that I played in just 4 days. It was difficult for me to straightaway play a game from quarantine. We planned, prepared well for the game today, had to do a lot of planning because the first two games here were high-scoring. We got some time to prepare and things went our way as we executed well. I think chasing 107 will be easy for us and hopefully, we will finish well and keep the run rate high."