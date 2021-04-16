IPL 2021, PBKS Vs CSK Match Highlights: Chahar & Moeen Shine As CSK Register 1st Win

Quick links:
That's that from Match 8. Chennai Super Kings chase down the target in 15.4 overs and win by 6 wickets.
Chennai Super Kings registered their first win as they defeated PBKS by 6 wickets. CSK 107/4 (15.4)
CSK 102/4 (15)
A state of confusion was observed when the on-field umpire checking for over-shoulder no-ball gave out to du Plessis, however, the decision was overturned when KL Rahul's review was checked. CSK 99/4 (14.3)
Looking to finish the game in a hurry, Moeen Ali was dismissed by Ashwin on 46 runs. CSK 90/2 (12.4)
PBKS is on course to lose their first match as Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis stitched 50 runs partnership. CSK 84/1 (12)
Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali are looking solid in the middle chasing a low total by PBKS. CSK 64/1 (10)
Moeen Ali is dealing in boundaries as he has smashed 5 boundaries till now. CSK 51/1 (8.1)
Gaikwad saab taking his time. Okay, take a year in this match, get the rhythm for upcoming ones. Du Plessis to take care of NRR. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 16, 2021
Very Bad Innings By Gaikwad.— G!®!$# (@viratkohliFab) April 16, 2021
He Was Struggling Throughout His Innings & Scored Just 5 (16) In Powerplay.#CSKvPBKS #CSKvsPBKS
Gaikwad struggling in this season,he is not that ruturaj who played last season brilliantly🏃#CSK #CSKvPBKS #IPL2021— MaayoN ᶜˢᵏ 💛 🎩💫 (@itz_satheesh2) April 16, 2021
Moeen Ali smashed PBKS's new recruit, Meredith, for two boundaries in an over. CSK 32/1 (6.1)
CSK 28/1 (5.2)
CSK 23/0 (4.2)
PBKS bowlers have started well as both CSK openers are finding it difficult to get going. CSK 12/0 (3.3)
Outstanding from #CSK. It looks like we might only have one unbeaten team in the #VIVOIPL after today #RCB— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 16, 2021
CSK 4/0 (2.1)
Mohammed Shami gave away only 2 runs in his first over and started well for PBKS. CSK 3/0 (1.1)
Defending a low total, Mohammed Shami has started the proceedings for PBKS
Deepak Chahar after the completion of the first inning said, "I think it was more seam than swing and we bowled in the right areas. Last year was difficult for all of us. I had Covid, was in quarantine for 28 days and after that I played in just 4 days. It was difficult for me to straightaway play a game from quarantine. We planned, prepared well for the game today, had to do a lot of planning because the first two games here were high-scoring. We got some time to prepare and things went our way as we executed well. I think chasing 107 will be easy for us and hopefully, we will finish well and keep the run rate high."
It was an amazing day out in the field for Chennai Super Kings as Punjab was restricted to 106 in 20 overs. PBKS 106/8 (20)
PBKS 87/7 (17)
