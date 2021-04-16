Last Updated:

IPL 2021, PBKS Vs CSK Match Highlights: Chahar & Moeen Shine As CSK Register 1st Win

The action continues at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday in the IPL 2021, as PBKS face CSK. MS Dhoni & Co will look to register their first win while PBKS will try to carry their winning momentum

Written By
Ujjwal Samrat
PTI
pointer
22:48 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Winning moment of CSK

 

pointer
22:46 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Netizens celebrates CSK's victory on Twitter

 

pointer
22:41 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: CSK registers their first win in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings registered their first win as they defeated PBKS by 6 wickets. CSK 107/4 (15.4)

 

pointer
22:35 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Shami gets back-to-back wickets, dismisses Raina & Rayudu

CSK 102/4 (15)

  

pointer
22:32 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: On-field and 3rd umpire confusingly give du Plessis out, changes back the decision

A state of confusion was observed when the on-field umpire checking for over-shoulder no-ball gave out to du Plessis, however, the decision was overturned when KL Rahul's review was checked. CSK 99/4 (14.3)

  

pointer
22:20 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Netizens praise Moeen Ali for his mature inning

 

pointer
22:18 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Murugan Ashwin gets breakthrough, dismisses Moeen Ali

Looking to finish the game in a hurry, Moeen Ali was dismissed by Ashwin on 46 runs. CSK 90/2 (12.4)

  

 

pointer
22:14 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Moeen Ali-du Plessis stitch 50 runs partnership

PBKS is on course to lose their first match as Moeen Ali and Faf du Plessis stitched 50 runs partnership. CSK 84/1 (12)

 

 

pointer
22:08 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Relive du Plessis scoops Richardson for six

 

pointer
22:05 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: du Plessis-Moeen Ali making it difficult for PBKS

Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali are looking solid in the middle chasing a low total by PBKS. CSK 64/1 (10)

  

 

pointer
21:59 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Moeen Ali impresses netizens on Twitter

 

pointer
21:56 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Moeen Ali looks solid in the middle as CSK chase underway

Moeen Ali is dealing in boundaries as he has smashed 5 boundaries till now. CSK 51/1 (8.1)

 

 

pointer
21:49 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Netizens react on Gaikwad's struggle with the bat

 

pointer
21:46 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: CSK's watchful start chasing low total

Moeen Ali smashed PBKS's new recruit, Meredith, for two boundaries in an over. CSK 32/1 (6.1)

 

pointer
21:41 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Arshdeep Singh ends Gaikwad struggle with the bat

CSK 28/1 (5.2)

 

pointer
21:36 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: du Plessis attacks Richardson bags 14 runs

CSK 23/0 (4.2)

 

pointer
21:36 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Shami-Richardson keep it tight for CSK openers

PBKS bowlers have started well as both CSK openers are finding it difficult to get going. CSK 12/0 (3.3)

 

 

pointer
21:26 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle says RCB might be only unbeaten team if CSK wins

CSK 4/0 (2.1)

 

pointer
21:22 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Cap Number 1 for MS Dhoni

 

pointer
21:22 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Mohammed Shami bowls tight first over

Mohammed Shami gave away only 2 runs in his first over and started well for PBKS. CSK 3/0 (1.1)

pointer
21:18 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Mohammed Shami takes the new ball for PBKS

Defending a low total, Mohammed Shami has started the proceedings for PBKS

pointer
21:16 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: 'It was more seam than swing' says Deepak Chahar on his fiery spell

Deepak Chahar after the completion of the first inning said, "I think it was more seam than swing and we bowled in the right areas. Last year was difficult for all of us. I had Covid, was in quarantine for 28 days and after that I played in just 4 days. It was difficult for me to straightaway play a game from quarantine. We planned, prepared well for the game today, had to do a lot of planning because the first two games here were high-scoring. We got some time to prepare and things went our way as we executed well. I think chasing 107 will be easy for us and hopefully, we will finish well and keep the run rate high."

pointer
21:11 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: 'Chasing 107 will be easy,' says Chahar

pointer
21:00 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: PBKS restricted to 106 in 20 overs

It was an amazing day out in the field for Chennai Super Kings as Punjab was restricted to 106 in 20 overs. PBKS 106/8 (20)

 

pointer
21:00 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Netizens hail Shahrukh Khan for his fighting knock

 

pointer
21:00 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Michael Vaughan calls Jadeja India's best fielder

 

pointer
20:52 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Relive Jadeja's sensational catch to dismiss Chris Gayle

 

pointer
20:49 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Netizens impressed with Bravo's Vaathi Coming dance

 

pointer
20:43 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Bravo bags his first wicket, does the Vaathi dance

PBKS 87/7 (17)

 

pointer
20:40 IST, April 16th 2021
PBKS vs CSK: Netizens impressed with Shahrukh Khan's resilience

 

