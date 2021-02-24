IPL 2021 To See Dream11 Return As Official Partner, GROWW Joins List After ₹45 CR Deal

The cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) has never been short of sponsors since the past 14 seasons with the list continuing to grow year after year. Last week during the IPL 2021 auction, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel welcomed back VIVO on board as its title sponsor. And now, yet another Indian company is soon going to be part of the cash-rich league.

GROWW joins IPL sponsors list

According to a report published by InsideSport, GROWW, an online trading and wealth management company, is all set to join as IPL bandwagon.by signing a 3-year agreement, which is valued at ₹45 crore per annum. Apart from GROWW, Dream11 will be making a comeback as official fantasy partner for IPL 2021 after named as the official title partner for the IPL 2020. The report further stated that Dream11 tried retaining the title sponsorship rights for the IPL 2021 and even made an offer to VIVO. The deal could not go through as an offer of ₹250 crore per annum was far below the expectations of VIVO.

IPL VIVO deal

Speaking about the IPL VIVO deal, the BCCI had to suspend its ₹440 crore per year deal with Chinese smartphone making company last year because of the anti-China sentiment across the country post the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in June 2020. However, the speculations over the 2021 IPL title sponsor, was put to rest by the BCCI by confirming the resumption of their deal with Chinese company for this year’s tournament

IPL sponsors list to increase before IPL 2021

Apart from getting a new sponsor on board, sources in BCCI told the website that the league is also in discussion with two other brands in order to bring them on board and if all goes well, the BCCI is likely to have its 6th Official Partner before the IPL 2021. Besides getting new sponsors on board, the BCCI also has deals with Unacademy and CRED as official partners. Tata Motors, which has completed its 3-year deal with the IPL, are also likely to extend their contract.

IPL live telecast

The live telecast of the recently held IPL 2021 auction was done on the Star Sports Network and fans can catch the IPL live telecast on the same network. The IPL 2021 live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website, as well as on JioTV.

Image: IPL / Instagram

