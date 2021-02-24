Shikhar Dhawan Recreates 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' Meme With Team, Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

India's opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has played some exceptional knocks in international cricket to establish himself as one of the country's most prominent openers. The swashbuckling batter is expected to play a significant role in the upcoming limited-overs matches against England. The southpaw is currently playing for Delhi in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021. Apart from his cricketing exploits, he also is known to be a jovial person, and he once again showcased his sense of humour on social media.

Shikhar Dhawan joins the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai memes trend

Social media is filled with Pawri Ho Rahi Hai memes, and several notable celebrities have also stepped in and entertained their fans with their own version of it. Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is the latest one to join the particular trend. The left-hander along with his Delhi teammates shared a fun video on his Instagram account. The player tickled the funny bones of his fans by mimicking the popular meme.

Fans react to Shikhar Dhawan's video

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021: Delhi bounce back after losing their opening game

Delhi are placed in the Elite Group D alongside Mumbai, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. They did not have an ideal start to their campaign, as they faced an embarrassing loss against domestic cricket giants Mumbai in their first fixture. However, they have made a thumping comeback in the competition after their comprehensive win over Puducherry.

Shikhar Dhawan fell cheaply in their second fixture, but Dhruv Shorey and Nitish Rana smashed memorable centuries to take their side's total to 354. Their bowlers also did a spectacular job to bundle their opposition for a paltry score of 175. Kulwant Khejroliya was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four crucial wickets in the encounter. Delhi currently occupy the second place in their group and will look to capitalize on their momentum in their upcoming clashes.

Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals side played exceptionally well last year to make it to their maiden IPL final. After a successful season, they ended up retaining a majority of their core players, and have also acquired services of a number of impactful players in the auction. Here is the list of Delhi Capitals players for IPL 2021 -

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

