IPL 2023: Here's The Full Schedule And Venue For Qualifiers And Eliminator

The IPL 2023 Playoffs line-up was confirmed after Royal Challengers Bangalore went down to defending champion Gujarat Titans in the final league stage match in Bengaluru on Sunday.

GT will now face Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier while RCB’s defeat enabled Mumbai Indians to lock in the fourth spot in the IPL. MI will face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday.

While CSK qualified for the Playoffs for the 12th time, MI reached the last-four stage for the 10th time in 16 seasons. Meanwhile, GT and LSG achieved their second successive Playoffs spots since joining the league in 2022.

Here is a look at the IPL 2023 Playoffs schedule

When and where is the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023?

Qualifier 1 of IPL 2023 will be played between top 2 teams of the group which is Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans. This match will take place at Chepauk stadium, Chgennai on 23rd May and the winner will be directly qualified to play the final whereas the loser will go on to play Qualifier 1 with the winner of Eliminator.

When and where is the Eliminator of IPL 2023?

The Eliminator, contested between the sides placed 3rd and 4th on the table, which is Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, will be held on May 24 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

When and where is the Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023?

Qualifier 2, contested between winners of the Eliminator and losers of Qualifier 1, will be held on May 26 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

IPL 2023 Final Schedule

The summit clash will be held on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Chennai Super Kings full squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).

Gujarat Titans full squad

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, B. Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, R. Sai Kishore, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Odean Smith, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little.

Mumbai Indians full squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock, Manan Vohra, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya (c), Karan Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq.