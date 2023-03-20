It's been a year since S Sreesanth put a full stop to his cricket career. The former India bowler, who was caught in spot-fixing controversy during IPL 2013, and was suspended from the tournament thereafter is making his comeback to the tournament after 10 years. But this time he will not be seen in pink and blue rather there will be a separate seat and a box for the role he is now going to play.

With less than two weeks remaining to the start of IPL 2023, the tournament management recently zeroed in on the expert panel that will narrate the action this year. While the panel contains a blend of some old and new names, Sreesanth's addition to the list took fans by surprise. Star Sports, who is the official broadcaster of the tournament, has posted a video of the experts, who will take the mic this time. The video features, Jacques Kallis, Aaron Finch, Kevin Pietersen, Tom Moody, Irfan Pathan, S Sreesanth, Irfan Pathan, Paul Collingwood, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Mohammad Kaif, and Yusuf Pathan.

While he has been out of the cricketing field for a while now, but off the field, Sreesanth has made his presence in several fields. The former cricketer has been a part of many reality shows lately and has played cameo roles in some of the films as well. The return to IPL was on the cards as he already had bid adieu to his international career.

IPL 2023

The forthcoming IPL will be the 16th season of the coveted tournament. Much like the last season 10 teams will be part of this cricket mayhem. Mumbai Indians, who are the most successful franchise of the tournament will come back to target their 6th podium finish. The 4-time champion CSK will be motivated to get back to trophy-winning ways. But, again all eyes would be on RCB, DC, and PBKS, as one of these could end their long yearning for the trophy. The IPL 2023 will commence from March 31.