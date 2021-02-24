IPL And Ashes Rivals David Warner, Jofra Archer To Play Together In The Hundred 2021

An exciting new era of franchise cricket may be in the offing as the Hundred 2021 finally gets underway in July this year. After a short delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament - which was supposed to take place in the 2020 English summer - began its proceedings with a fresh draft on February 22. Teams were allowed to retain as many of their players from their 2020 teams following which a mini-draft was held in order to allow the sides to complete their squads. IPL rivals David Warner, Andre Russell and Jofra Archer will all be seen playing for the Southern Brave side at The Hundred 2021.

The Hundred 2021 squads announced: David Warner, Jofra Archer to pair up

With the dates for the IPL 2021 yet to be confirmed, the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) has confirmed that their brand new cricket format, The Hundred will begin with a Women's match on July 21, 2021. The tournament will see eight teams -Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Oval Invincibles, Southern Brave, London Spirit, Welsh Fire, Northern Superchargers and the Manchester Originals - go head to head for a shot at becoming the first-ever, 'The Hundred' champion. With up to three international players allowed on each team, the Southern Brave have picked David Warner and Marcus Stoinis and Andre Russell in their side.

This will be an interesting mix of talent, considering that the team is already packed to the rafter with names like local England talents like Jofra Archer, Craig Overton and James Vince. Depending on the dates, Archer, Warner and Russell may come into this tournament straight off the IPL 2021 where they will each be playing against each other as parts of the Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively. Archer and Warner are also likely to face each other as staunch rivals as England make the trip down under for the Ashes 2021-22 in November. The Aussies will be hoping to retain the urn for the third time in a row.

Southern Brave The Hundred 2021 squads

Southern Brave Men's squad: Jofra Archer, Andre Russell, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Marcus Stoinis, James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, David Warner, Danny Briggs.

Southern Brave Women's Squad: Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Amelia Kerr, Fi Morris, Paige Scholfield, Anya Shrubsole, Stafanie Taylor, Danni Wyatt, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Sophia Dunkley.

