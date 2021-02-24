Sachin Tendulkar Makes Netizens Explode On Pink-ball Test Day Over Historic Feat: WATCH

On this day, February 24, 2010, India’s highest run scorer, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar, created history by scoring men’s ODI cricket’s first-ever double hundred. Tendulkar scored 200 not out from just 147 deliveries against South Africa in Gwalior. His innings included 25 fours and three sixes. Prior to Tendulkar's 200, Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry (194) jointly held the record for the highest score in an ODI innings.

11th anniversary of Tendulkar 200 masterclass on February 24

Sachin Tendulkar showed his fans why he is refered to as the "God of Cricket." The Tendulkar's 200 knock was achieved against a mighty South African bowling line-up that included the likes of Dale Steyn, Wayne Parnell and Jacques Kallis. "The first man on the planet to reach 200 and it's the superman from India -- Sachin Tendulkar 200 from 147. Take a bow master," were the words said by Ravi Shastri on commentary as Tendulkar took a single to get to the milestone.

#OnThisDay in 2010, @sachin_rt scored the first ever double-century in men’s ODI history.



The Little Master took just 147 balls to get there against South Africa.



Since then, there have been seven double-hundreds in the format. pic.twitter.com/hAvyVQZk5g — ICC (@ICC) February 24, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar's 200 was a historic milestone in men's ODI cricket as it set the path for several other cricketers to achieve this feat. Since Tendulkar's masterclass knock, there have been seven ODI double-centuries. Three of these double-centuries have been scored by the hitman, Rohit Sharma, while Virender Sehwag, Chris Gayle, Martin Guptill and Fakhar Zaman have each scored one.

Tendulkar career stats

Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket just three years later after this epic milestone. During his illustrious 24-year international career, Tendulkar made several records in the process. The Indian batsman retired with 34,357 runs to his name, making him the leading run-scorer in both ODI and Test cricket. Many experts believe that some of Sachin Tendulkar's records will never be broken, therefore regarding him as one of the greatest batsman of all time.

Tendulkar net worth

As per entrepreneur.com, Tendulkar's net worth is estimated to be about ₹1090 crore (i.e. approximately $170 million). He endorses over a hundred global brands like Britannia, VISA, BMW, Pepsi, and more. In 2013, Tendulkar earned an astonishing $22 million, making him the 51st highest paid athletes in 2013 according to Forbes' The World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2013.

India vs England pink ball Test

Twitter was seen exploding ahead of India's pink ball Test against England when they realized that it was on this day that the Master Blaster scored his double-century. The third test between India and England is all set to take place today in the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. The series is currently tied at 1-1.

