Shadab Khan Claims PSL To Be Better Than IPL For This BIZARRE Reason

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has evolved quickly and has become a tournament which fans really look forward to. The fifth edition of the PSL is set to get underway on February 20. The tournament opener will see Quetta Gladiators take on Islamabad United in Karachi.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Karachi Kings team preview and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

The tournament will be held entirely in Pakistan this year, as opposed to previous editions. Four host cities, namely Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will see six teams compete for the title in a double round-robin format.

PSL is the best franchise league in the world: Shadab Khan

Now, Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has made a sensational claim. Shadab Khan, who is captaining Islamabad United, said to a Pakistani website that it's an honour for him to captain the two-time champions of PSL. Shadab Khan added that he gained enough experience about captaincy during the last edition as well so he doesn't feel the pressure of leadership.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020: Multan Sultans preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

Shadab Khan also spoke about how PSL is the best league in the world. Shadab Khan said that he had played in many leagues around the world but standard wise PSL was the best, especially because every team had bowlers who could bowl in excess of 140 kph which was something that you didn’t see in other leagues of the world. This comes as a surprise seeing the fact that the IPL has proven to be the home of global talent across all departments of the game. As a result, Khan's comments are expected to raise some eyebrows.

ALSO READ | PSL 2020 Shadab Khan: Lahore Qalandars preview, schedule and IPL 2020 stars playing for them

Islamabad United have roped in South African pacer, Dale Steyn, to their bowling arsenal for the upcoming season. Speaking on Dale Steyn's inclusion into the squad, Shadab Khan said that the veteran bowler will help in the development of youngsters. Shadab Khan added that they were excited about having Dale Steyn in the squad for PSL 2020. Shadab Khan also said that young players like Faheem Ashraf, Akif Javed, and Musa Khan will learn a lot from his experience.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals pacer Oshane Thomas hospitalized on birthday post car accident

Where to watch PSL 2020 in India?

The PSL 2020 will be broadcast on DSport. The Quetta vs Islamabad live streaming on Thursday, February 2020 can be watched on D'Sport's official website and app by fans in the Indian subcontinent, which is the first match of the tournament.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHADAB KHAN INSTAGRAM