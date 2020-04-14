Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes Smashes Fastest Ever Ton At Lord's In 2015 Test; Watch Video

In 2015, Rajasthan Royals and England all-rounder Ben Stokes smashed a scintillating hundred against New Zealand to hand England the first Test of New Zealand's tour of England. Stokes scored this hundred in just 85 balls, making it the fastest hundred to be ever made at Lord's in Test cricket. Let us take a look back at the Rajasthan Royals superstar's efforts.

Ben Stokes finally gets a hundred, helps defeat New Zealand

While the Rajasthan Royals are interested in Ben Stokes for his quickfire hitting, the all-rounder can also demonstrate a lot of discipline in the longer format of the game. In that Test from 2015, Stokes got close to making a hundred but was dismissed at 92 in the first England innings where the team scored 389. Led by Kane Williamson's 132, New Zealand posted 523 runs on the board in reply.

England now needed to get a formidable lead against the Kiwis to pose any threat and here is where Ben Stokes delivered. Forming a 132-run partnership with Joe Root, Ben Stokes smashed a century in just 85 balls and ended up scoring 101 runs off just 92 balls. Stokes' birth country New Zealand needed to chase a target of 345 but Stokes himself and Stuart Broad made sure that the Kiwis got nowhere close. England won the Test by 124 runs. Here are the highlights of Stokes' remarkable century.

One of the finest innings at Lord’s 👏#LoveLords https://t.co/R1rQ5RoutR — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) April 13, 2020

IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals await BCCI decision as IPL postponed

In March, the BCCI had the IPL postponed to April 15 amidst the rising concerns around the coronavirus pandemic. Now that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3, the fate of IPL 2020 will be surely affected. The BCCI is yet to release a final statement on the tournament's future. Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer were among the superstars who were supposed to join the Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2020.

