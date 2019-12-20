IPL Auction 2020: Cummins Says 'Can't Wait Baz' As McCullum Asks For Unusual Favour

Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins happened to be the most expensive buy of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought him for Rs 15.5 crore on Thursday. There was a bidding war between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals for the right-arm bowler. But after the price shot up to Rs 14 crore, KKR entered the bid and stole the Cummins.

Soon after buying the Aussie seemer, the franchise shared a video of Pat Cummins, in which he expressed his enthusiasm to the team. In the video, the bowler said: “Absolutely pumped to be back on with KKR. It’s where I was for the first couple of years. Can’t wait to work with Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan; back with Andre Russell, Sunil Narine. Can’t wait to get over there.”

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum on Friday took to Twitter to express satisfaction over the buys at the IPL Auctions 2020. Praising the famous cricketers Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, and Dinesh Karthik, the coach welcomed the players to KKR.

Two outstanding gentlemen will return to @KKRiders! @Eoin16 with his power middle order game & outstanding leadership help for @DineshKarthik & one of the games premier fast bowlers @patcummins30 who I feel was the best player on offer for this years @IPL auction Welcome boys! 💪🏻 — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 19, 2019

In response, Cummins wrote: “Can’t wait, Baz.” McCullum further joked: “Think you should rest the remainder of the New Zealand Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the IPL!” The response made Cummins laugh.

Think you should rest the remainder of the Nz Test series to make sure you will be in peak condition for the @ipl !! 🤔😂😂😂 https://t.co/oKn8kSzpta — Brendon McCullum (@Bazmccullum) December 19, 2019

Pat Cummins had played for KKR in the 2014 season. He played just one match that year. In the last three years, Cummins has seen playing exceptionally well, becoming a centrepiece in the Australian pace attack and is currently the highest-ranked Test bowler in the world. Cummins was bought by the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL 2017 for Rs 4.5 crores in which he took 15 wickets. Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 5.4 crores in the last season but Cummins was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

