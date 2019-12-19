IPL Auction Live Updates: Yusuf Pathan Surprisingly Goes Unsold At Base Price Of Rs. 1 Cr

Yusuf Pathan, who was once regarded as one of the most dynamic all-rounders in world cricket, has lost his grip in recent years. Pathan went shockingly unsold in the IPL Auction 2020 as no team was ready to bid for his base value of Rs. 1 crore. He might get picked by some team later in the auction but the drop in his value can be summed up now. The 37-year-old is surely way past his prime although he can always be relied on to do well in the T20 format.

Also Read | IND Vs WI: Virat Kohli Joins Legends As He Makes His 400th International Appearance

IPL Auction 2020: No bidders for Yusuf Pathan

Pathan last played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 and 2019 season but was later released by the team in this year's auction. He spent a major part of his IPL career with the Kolkata Knight Riders between the years 2011-17. Pathan played a key role in KKR's IPL title triumphs in 2012 and 2014 and was one of the city's favourite sons. He was lethal with bat and was comfortable in bowling the four crucial overs. But one can not deny that Pathan has become a bit rusty over the years.

Also Read | IPL Auction Live Updates: Eoin Morgan Bags Rs. 5.25 Cr Deal With Kolkata Knight Riders

Yusuf Pathan's spell in SRH was a one to forget as the player was struggling in all aspects last season. He was not only bad with bat and ball but as well as in fielding. Pathan dropped a couple of sitters last season and one could sense that age has got the better of him. However, it will not be shocking if someone picks up Yusuf Pathan in the last round of the auction, we will have to wait and watch.

Also Read | IPL Auction LIVE Updates: RCB Snatch Aaron Finch From Under KKR's Nose For ₹4.4 Crore

Woakes goes to Delhi for 1.5cr, but the biggest news is IPL's original legend Yusuf Pathan goes unsold. End of an era. He may still return to the auction though #IPLAuction2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) December 19, 2019

Also Read | IPL Auction 2020 Live Updates: KKR Snatch Pat Cummins; Aaron Finch Goes To RCB