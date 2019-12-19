The Debate
IPL Auction Live Updates: Alex Carey Increases Delhi Capitals' Overseas Core At Rs. 2.4 Cr

Cricket News

After Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins & Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey went to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.4 crores in the IPL Auction 2020. Read to know more about his stats.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
ipl auction live updates

It has been a good day so far for the Australian cricket players in the IPL Auction 2020. After Aaron Finch, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey went to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2.4 crores. This was the first pick in the Set 2 after the first break in the IPL Auction 2020 on Thursday

IPL Auction 2020: Alex Carey goes from SRH to DC

The Australian made his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2018. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He played 6 matches and scored 148 runs with an average of 24.66. His best in the IPL last season was 45 runs. He played with a strike rate of 125.42. He hit 13 fours and 6 sixes in the 6 matches he played.

For Australia in T20 internationals, Alex Carey has played 25 matches and scored a mere total of 125 runs. He played with an average of 13.89. The 28-year-old Australian wicketkeeper played with a strike rate of 123.76. He has hit 10 fours and four 4s. This left-handed batsman has been a boon to the Australian cricket as he has chipped in with quick runs in the short formats of cricket.

He had a base price of 50 lakhs. And Delhi Capitals won the auction battle against Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Published:
