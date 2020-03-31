John Wright Recalls 'calming' Virender Sehwag's 309 Against Pakistan In 2004

Former New Zealand captain John Wright coached the Indian cricket team between 2000 and 2005. His working camaraderie with the then Indian captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly led Indian cricket to one of its most successful phases more so in terms of overseas performances. Quite recently, John Wright recollected some memories from India’s triumphant tour of Pakistan in 2004 when the Virender Sehwag 309 innings floored the hosts in Multan.

John Wright on Virender Sehwag 309 innings

In an interview with a leading Indian daily, John Wright narrated the inside story of the Virender Sehwag 309 epic at Multan. He said that it was an important match for the Indian team as the two sides were playing a Test in Pakistan for the first time since 1989. John Wright described Sehwag’s innings a “superb one” with respect to the context of the match.

John Wright further said that Virender Sehwag’s batting in the match gave the rest of the team in the dressing room much required confidence for the remainder of the series. The former Kiwi cricketer also highlighted Sehwag’s attacking 195 against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground just a few months prior to his 309 as one of his favourites. When asked about what he said to the dashing batsman after his triple century, John Wright could not recollect and hoped he did not say much because he believed “words wouldn’t do justice to the quality of his batting”.

Wright was full of praise for Sehwag, considering him to have been a truly special and great batsman who could bring any bowling attack to its knees as he was not intimidated by opponents or the situation of a match.

A recap of Virender Sehwag 309 innings

The Virender Sehwag 309 innings was India’s first-ever triple century in Tests. He innings came from just 375 balls and he scored his runs at a brisk rate 82.40. His innings included 39 boundaries and six sixes against the attack that comprised the likes of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Sami, Saqlain Mushtaq and Abdul Razzaq. India eventually won the match by an innings and 52 runs and went on to win the series 2-1.

Virender Sehwag stats

The Virender Sehwag stats column is an indication of his destructive abilities across all formats. The right-handed batsman is widely regarded as one of the greatest opening batsmen of all time. He is one of only 4 batsmen in the world to have registered two triple-centuries in Test cricket. Throughout his 14-year international journey with the Indian team, Sehwag scored 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34 in 104 Tests and 8,273 runs in 251 ODIs at 35.05. He ended his Test career at a staggering strike-rate of 82.23.

