IPL Franchises Engage With Fans By Revealing Their New 'social Media Passwords'

Cricket News

Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad were among the five IPL franchises who took to their social media and jokingly revealed their passwords.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
IPL

Five different Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises recently took to social media and impressed fans with their account passwords. Among the franchises who jokingly revealed their passwords were Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. In their posts, the above mentioned IPL teams kept names of their respective star cricketers as their ‘password’.

Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad among IPL teams reveal their social media passwords

Three of the above five IPL teams stated the names of their captains as their new passwords. Delhi Capitals mentioned Shreyas Iyer, Kings XI Punjab showed KL Rahul and Royal Challengers Bangalore displayed Virat Kohli in their respective posts. Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad mentioned David Warner and Rajasthan Royals stated Ben Stokes. Respective fans of the franchises seem to have taken a liking to their innovative tweets, which is quite evident by their replies on the same. Check out the ‘new password’ posts of IPL franchises on their social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

IPL 2020 and more details on it

The upcoming 13th season of the IPL is scheduled to be played between March 29 and May 24. Like previous editions, 60 matches will be played in a double round-robin and play-offs format between eight franchises. Several changes were made within all franchises during the recently concluded IPL trading window as the IPL 2020 auction that was conducted on December 19, 2019.

Published:
