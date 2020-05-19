Virat Kohli Reveals First Sign That Made Him Want To Be India's Master Of Run Chases

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is arguably the best batsman in modern-day cricket. Virat Kohli has been piling runs for India for more than a decade now and one of the biggest reasons behind his impeccable consistency has been the transformation he has brought into his fitness and diet. Virat Kohli is renowned for thriving under pressure as his numbers while chasing are staggering. The right-hander is one of the best chasers in world cricket who has time and again played knocks that are etched in the minds of the fans.

Virat Kohli reveals how he approaches run-chases in a live session with Tamim Iqbal

Recently, Virat Kohli revealed what his mindset is like when he goes out to bat to chase a total. Virat Kohli was involved in a Facebook live session with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal where the southpaw asked the Indian captain about his mindset while chasing a target. Virat Kohli replied saying that when it comes to chasing targets, his mental state is simple. He added that if someone like Mushfiqur Rahim says something to him from the opposition side, then he gets more motivated.

Virat Kohli also revealed how when he was younger, he used to watch matches on television. And when India ended up losing the match while chasing targets, he used to think if he was there, he would have won the match. Virat Kohli said that he looks at chasing as an opportunity rather than a challenge.

Virat Kohli further said that chasing is a situation where you know how many runs you have to score. He added that for him, winning is important. He mentioned while chasing, he thinks he can come back not out. He also said he always thinks he can make the team win. Virat Kohli said that even if the target is 370 or 380, he never feels like it is impossible to get.

The Delhi lad also cited an example of how he goes about chasing targets. He recalled the 2012 ODI vs Sri Lanka in Hobart where they had to chase a total of 321 within 37 overs to qualify for the finals. He added that he discussed with Suresh Raina that they will set up the chase as if they are playing two T20 matches. Currently, the Indian captain is the No.1 ranked batsman in the ICC ODI rankings while he is placed at the second spot in the Test rankings.

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC TWITTER