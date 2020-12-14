Rashid Khan Takes Juggling BLINDER On Boundary Line To Send Colin Ingram Back: WATCH

Rashid Khan's exploits, especially in white-ball cricket, have earned him recognition from all corners. The Afghan cricketer has established himself as a match-winner with his superior abilities with the ball. Moreover, the cricketer also is known to be a handy batsman and has an array of unorthodox shots in his arsenal. Recently, the star player displayed his competency in the fielding department as well in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL 2020).

BBL 2020: Rashid Khan's brilliance in the field end's Colin Ingram's promising knock

The Hobart Hurricanes had a flying start with the bat against Adelaide Strikers, courtesy of a stellar 63-run opening stand in the fifth match of the Australian league. Despite breaking the partnership, things were not going in the favour of the Strikers as Colin Ingram was threatening to take the game away from them. However, the entertaining knock came to an abrupt end after Rashid Khan showcased his catching prowess in his trademark nonchalant fashion.

Skipper Peter Siddle, in the 16th over, took the matters in his own hand to swing the momentum back in the favour of Strikers. With there being no margin for error in the shortest format, the bowler's short of length delivery was clobbered by Colin Ingram towards long-on. Rashid Khan, who was guarding the fence, used the reverse-cup technique to his advantage and latched on to a stunning catch inches away from the ropes.

The 22-year-old balanced himself to ensure he did not touch the boundary line. The cricketer threw the ball in the air as he realized his foot was likely to land outside. Once back in the field of play, Rashid Khan gathered the ball comfortably to finish a tremendous catch to send Colin Ingram packing after a well-made 25.

So good to have Rashid Khan back in Australia - because he does things like this! @BKTtires | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/8qkofnlYop — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2020

BBL points table updates

The Adelaide Strikers eventually lost the contest as they fell short of the 175-run target by 11 runs. They are currently placed at the fifth spot after losing their opening fixture and will be keen to get off the mark on the points table. Hobart Hurricanes, with their second successive victory, are stationed at second place on the BBL points table.

Adelaide Strikers squad

Adelaide Strikers squad: Travis Head, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall

Big Bash live in India

Fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD) to catch the Big Bash live in India. The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the SonyLIV app. For live scores and updates, one can visit the social media pages of the leagues, as well as the franchises.

Image source: Adelaide Strikers Instagram

