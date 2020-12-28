Rashid Khan Hits MS Dhoni-style Helicopter Shot After Winning ICC Award; Watch

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan celebrated his ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award with a Man of the Match performance against the Perth Scorchers on Monday, December 28. At the Adelaide Oval, the 22-year-old first smacked a 13-ball 29 and later derailed the Scorchers’ run-chase by taking two crucial wickets. During his entertaining cameo with the bat in the game, the cricketer also clubbed an MS Dhoni-style helicopter shot off the bowling of T20 veteran Andrew Tye.

BBL 10 live: Rashid Khan wins Player of the Match for his all-round performance

It's always fun watching Rashid Khan put on a show at the Adelaide Oval!



He's the @KFCAustralia Player of the Match #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/HsRutEvAlc — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2020

Rashid Khan's helicopter shot on display after ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known to be one of the most prominent exponents of the helicopter shot. The iconic wicketkeeper-batsman popularised the shot during his early years in cricket. However, Afghanistan’s cricketing sensation Rashid Khan has also successfully pulled off the same manoeuvre quite a number of times in the past few years.

One of those instances was put to display by the cricketer in the recently-concluded Big Bash League 10 (BBL 10) where he smacked the Scorchers’ pacer Andrew Tye over the head for a six. The shot entertained commentators and the Adelaide Oval crowd alike as evidenced from the live proceedings. Here is a look at Rashid Khan's helicopter shot in BBL 10 from the recently-concluded Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers game.

Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers: BBL 10 live scorecard

The @StrikersBBL shine at home with a thumping 71-run win over the @ScorchersBBL 😮 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/h04YsqGFl0 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 28, 2020

Rashid Khan speaks after winning ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award

Rashid Khan was the highest wicket-taker across all international T20 matches during the stipulated ICC Awards period (2010-2020). He claimed 89 wickets in just 48 matches at an impressive average of 12.62. He took two five-wicket and three four-wicket hauls in the process. Moreover, the cricketer is also known for scoring handy runs with the bat down the order, as he has aggregated 163 runs in his international career at a strike-rate of 125.38.

After winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award, Khan said that he is happy that someone from Afghanistan managed to claim the prestigious honour. Here is a look at the entire speech delivered by the cricketer himself.

💬 "I am speechless after this award and happy for the fans. For someone from Afghanistan to get this award, it's a special moment for me."



📽️ Rashid Khan's heartwarming reaction to winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade award 👏#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/l404BarWId — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

Image source: BBL Twitter

