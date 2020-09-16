IPL Team Preview And Top Regular Fantasy Picks: Shreyas Iyer's DC Flaunts India Contingent

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is just three days away from getting underway. The franchises are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations as they gear up for the cricketing carnival which is slated to start on September 19 in the UAE. As IPL 2020 is fast approaching, let us take a look at the Delhi Capitals' team preview.

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals team preview, strength and weaknesses

Delhi Capitals are one of the three IPL franchises who have not laid their hands on the coveted IPL trophy yet. The Delhi-based franchise would like to end their IPL title drought by winning the upcoming season of the cash-rich league. Delhi Capitals arguably have one of the strongest squads on paper and their strength lies in their batsmen and spinners.

Delhi Capitals who will be captained by Shreyas Iyer has the best Indian contingent among all eight IPL teams. With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Akshar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, the DC unit has got all the bases covered. They also have overseas T20 stars in the form of Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Roy, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada and Daniel Sams, who are among the best players in the shortest format of the game.

With wickets in the UAE being spin-friendly, the Delhi Capitals' spinners will play a huge role in their quest to win the maiden IPL title. The Ricky Ponting-coached team has some of the best T20 spinners in the team. R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane and Axar Patel form Delhi's spin attack. Their performances will be crucial in determining how far the Delhi Capitals go in the tournament. What stands out for Shreyas Iyer's men is the fact that their team has a perfect blend of youth and experience which will be vital as the tournament progresses.

The only weakness that the Delhi team has is in the pace and all-rounders department. Besides Kagiso Rabada, the DC do not really have a match-winning pacer within their ranks. Axar Patel is the sole all-rounder in the team. With Marcus Stoinis not bowling as much, Shreyas Iyer will heavily rely on Axar Patel, who will have a huge responsibility on his shoulders.

Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Daniel Sams, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

Republic World's ideal playing XI for Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma.

Here are some of your best fantasy picks from Delhi Capitals for your fantasy cricket team which you may not need to change and are players to watch out for - Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada. These players are to be used at your discretion and have been suggested at the assumption that they are not injured or traded during the course of the competition.

