Prithvi Shaw Dating Indian Actress? Delhi Capitals Star Sparks Off Rumours On Instagram

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw is one the most talented young cricketers in the country. The Mumbai-based cricketer, who recently made his ODI debut in international cricket, has been consistently churning out runs in the domestic circuit. Prithvi Shaw also led India to ICC Under 19 World Cup glory in 2018.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals add India's Acko General Insurance in growing IPL 2020 sponsors roster

Prithvi Shaw girlfriend: Delhi Capitals star rumoured to be dating Udaan actor Prachi Singh

The right-hander is already touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. Prithvi Shaw is one of the most sought-after youngsters in Indian cricket and it seems like the 20-year-old is also getting a lot of female attention. The Delhi Capitals’ star’s name hasn’t been linked to anyone yet but something seems to be brewing in Prithvi Shaw’s love life if his recent activities on Instagram are anything to go by.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to endorse 'Vocal for Local' cause in IPL 2020 with OkCredit as new sponsor

The lady in question is actress Prachi Singh. Singh rose to prominence when she acted in a famous television serial Udaan. The Udaan actor’s comments on Prithvi Shaw’s recent Instagram posts suggest that they are more than just friends.

Singh has been posting all sorts of comments such as heart emojis and calling Prithvi Shaw a cutie. The actress is definitely not shying away from expressing how she feels. On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw has also been actively liking her comments and replying affectionately to them. Neither of them has spoken about the equation of their relationship and only time will them what really is going on between the two.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada reckons that Delhi Capitals can be the most consistent team

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw is currently in the UAE for the upcoming IPL 2020 where he will represent the Delhi Capitals. The 13th edition of the cash-rich league is slated to start on September 19 and the Delhi-based franchise will play their first game on September 20 against Kings XI Punjab. Shaw’s performances in the IPL 2020 will be crucial in determining how far the Delhi Capitals go in the tournament. He is expected to open the batting with Shikhar Dhawan in the competition, due to the left-right combination often proving to be successful.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada joins his first training session with Delhi Capitals

IMAGE COURTESY: PRACHI SINGH & PRITHVI SHAW INSTAGRAM