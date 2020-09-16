In-form Kagiso Rabada's Quick Ball Beats Shikhar Dhawan In Delhi Capitals Nets: Watch

Delhi Capitals are up and running with their preparations for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Majority of the players of the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL 2020 are coming after a long hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The players have got adequate time to get back into the groove ahead of the cash-rich league.

IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada's brilliant ball beats Shikhar Dhawan

The Delhi Capitals are leaving no stone unturned as they begin the quest for their maiden IPL title. The Delhi-based franchise has been immensely active on social media where they have been regularly posting bits from training sessions. On Tuesday, the franchise's Instagram handle took to the photo and video sharing site and uploaded a video where South African speedster Kagiso Rabada is bowling to Shikhar Dhawan. In the video, Kagiso Rabada bowls an absolute peach on good length as Shikhar Dhawan gets beaten.

Kagiso Rabada was in sensational form last year in the IPL and was one of the main reasons behind Delhi making it to the playoffs. The right-arm pacer bagged 25 wickets in just 12 matches at a stunning average of 14.12. Kagiso Rabada will look to replicate his performances from last year and help the Delhi Capitals end their IPL title drought.

Delhi Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new-look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Besides Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Shimron Hetmyer, the Capitals have also acquired the services of seasoned campaigners in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane for the IPL 2020. According to the new IPL 2020 schedule, Delhi Capitals will take on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match on September 20 in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Prithvi Shaw, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Avesh khan, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Lalit Yadav

IMAGE COURTESY: DELHI CAPITALS INSTAGRAM