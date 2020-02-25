Iran Vs Kuwait Live Scores, Pitch And Weather Report And ACC T20 Match Preview

Iran will take on Kuwait in the 11th match of the 2020 ACC Western Region T20 in Group B on Tuesday, February 25. The IRN vs KUW live match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket. The IRN vs KUW live streaming will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here are all Iran vs Kuwait live score and other Iran vs Kuwait cricket match details.

Iran vs Kuwait live score and IRN vs KUW live streaming

The IRN vs KUW live streaming for the ACC T20 game can be done on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel. You can also get IRN vs KUW live streaming updates from the official Twitter handles of Iran and Kuwait cricket.

Iran vs Kuwait live score for the Iran vs Kuwait T20 match

You can follow Iran vs Kuwait live score and updates for the IRN vs KUW live match on ACC’s official website and social media pages. Iran vs Kuwait live score can also be found on the official Twitter accounts of both the teams.

Iran vs Kuwait T20: Pitch report

The pitch for the Iran vs Kuwait T20 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground generally favours the batsmen and high scoring games are witnessed at this venue. But due to lack of explosive batsmen, the tournament has seen moderate scores. Considering the trends on this ground, the team winning the toss would look to field first in the IRN vs KUW live match.

IRN vs KUW cricket match: Weather Report

According to Accuweather, the winds will blow at a rate of 11 to 22 km/hr whereas the temperature will deviate between 22 and 28 Degree Celsius throughout the day. There are no chances of rain and the sky is expected to stay clear for the IRN vs KUW live match.

IRN vs KUW live score: Iran vs Kuwait T20 Preview

Iran have had a miserable tournament so far as they have been thrashed in the first two games. UAE beat them in their opening game by 10 wickets and they were subsequently beaten by Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets. Iran would look to put in better performance and show some fight. A lot depends on their batsmen who haven't been able to get going in the tournament ahead of the Iran vs Kuwait T20.

On the other hand, prior to the Iran vs Kuwait T20, Kuwait won their first game of the tournament as they beat Saudi Arabia by 9 wickets. But they went down against UAE by 47 runs and tasted their first defeat of the tournament. They are placed third in the points table with 2 points to their name. Kuwait would look to register a win in this fixture against a weak Iranian side in the Iran vs Kuwait cricket match.

IMAGE COURTESY: ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL TWITTER