Kevin Pietersen Abuses Insta Fan For Demanding Him To Turn 'vegan' Due To Climate Change

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen was a flamboyant batsman, who was famous for his unorthodox and audacious shots. He is also renowned for voicing out his opinion and giving bold statements on different topics on social media. Because of his outrageous comments, Kevin Pietersen has found himself amidst a lot of controversies.

Another reason why Kevin Pietersen has come in the news is because of his abusive reply to a fan's comment on Instagram. Kevin Pietersen posted a video of himself along with a bin full of trash that he collected along with his mates. Kevin Pietersen is seen on the beach outside his hotel in South Africa where he could be seen speaking about how humans were decimating the planet with their actions.

Kevin Pietersen captioned the video, "The absolute filth @jessicalibertyx, Rosie, Dylan & I have just collected outside the @theoysterbox is utterly ridiculous. On a short little stretch of beach. Humans really are screwing the planet up!"

Kevin Pietersen's Instagram video liked by Yuvraj Singh

However, one of his followers tried to mock him saying that the steak that he eats was doing as much damage to the environment and suggested him to go vegan. The comment did not go down well with Kevin Pietersen as he replied to the fan saying 'f off'. Incidentally, the video was liked by former Indian cricketer and one of Kevin Pietersen's good friends, Yuvraj Singh.

Kevin Pietersen's abusive reply to a follower

Kevin Pietersen's new role in the IPL 2020

Kevin Pietersen is all set to don the cricket pundit and commentator's hat for the IPL 2020 once again for the official broadcaster. The IPL 2020 is set to begin on March 29 with a match between Yuvraj Singh's former team Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

Kevin Pietersen stats and Kevin Pietersen age

Aged 39, Kevin Pietersen is long retired from international cricket but will go down as one of England's best batsmen of all time in all formats of the game with 8181 runs in Tests and 4440 runs in ODIs.

