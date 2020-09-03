SUS Vs KET Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Vitality T20 Blast Live Game Info

Kent will take on South Group leaders Sussex in an attempt to claim the top spot in the Vitality T20 Blast. The match will be played on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Here is the SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, SUS vs KET Dream11 team news, top picks and SUS vs KET playing 11 details.

SUS vs KET live: SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: County Ground, Hove

Date: Thursday, September 3, 2020

Time: 6.30 PM IST

SUS vs KET live: SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction and preview

Sussex lead the South Group of the Vitality T20 Blast with five points to their credit. The leaders have managed two victories and are yet to concede a defeat in the competition. One game failed to produce favourable results for either side. On the other hand, Kent are placed second on the South Group with four points to their credit. THey bagged one victory and one tie each, while one game was a no result. A victory against Sussex will take them atop the table.

SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction: SUS vs KET Dream11 team news

Sussex: Philip Salt (WK), Luke Wright (C), Ravi Bopara, George Garton, Ollie Robinson, Will Beer, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Aaron Thomason, Mitchell Claydon, Stuart Meaker, Ben Brown, Harry Finch, Delray Rawlins and David Wiese.

Kent: Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond (C), Jordan Cox (WK), Grant Stewart, Tim Groenewald, Heino Kuhn, Alex Blake, Jack Leaning, Milnes, Fred Klaassen, Imran Qayyum, Marcus ORiordan, Hamidullah Qadri, Oliver Robinson and Calum Haggett

SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction: SUS vs KET playing 11

Wicketkeeper: Jordan Cox

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning, Luke Wright (C), Delray Rawlins

All-rounders: David Wiese, Ravi Bopara (VC)

Bowlers: Mitchell Claydon, Danny Briggs, Tim Groenewald, Milnes

SUS vs KET live: SUS vs KET Dream11 prediction and top picks

Sussex: Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara

Kent: Zak Crawley, Jack Leaning

SUS vs KET match prediction

Considering the run of form in the competition so far, Sussex start off as the favourites in the game against Kent.

Note: The SUS vs KET match prediction is based on our own analysis. The SUS vs KET match prediction and top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: Kent cricket Twitter handle