PSL 2020 Qualifiers To Be Held In Pakistan Only 4 Days After IPL 2020 Final In UAE

The Pakistan Super League, which was halted midway on March 17 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, will make its return soon. The Pakistan Cricket Board recently announced the revised schedule for the remaining matches of the PSL 2020 competition. The matches will be held behind closed doors considering the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the situation will be analysed once again during October before taking the final call.

PSL 2020 new schedule announced by PCB

A bio-secure bubble will be created for all the stakeholders to ensure smooth operations. The franchises in the top four are Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. All the four franchises were consulted before deciding the new dates for PSL 2020 by the PCB.

The remaining four matches of PSL will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on 14, 15 and 17 November as per the PCB's press release. According to the press release, the Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be a double-header, whereas the Eliminator 2 is scheduled for the following day. The organizers of the PSL 2020 were also contemplating to conduct the remaining 4 matches in the UAE, much like the IPL 2020. However, they eventually ended up scheduling it in Pakistan itself.

IPL 2020 and PSL 2020 to have a gap of only 4 days

While the PSL 2020 schedule is confirmed, it nearly clashes with the final of the IPL 2020, which will be played on November 10. It is noteworthy that there is a gap of only four days between the IPL 2020 finals and the dates announced for PSL 2020. This might raise doubts on logistical drawbacks. For instance, if any international player features in the final of the IPL 2020 and is also scheduled to appear for the PSL 2020, there is not enough time for the player to self-isolate after his travel to Pakistan. This could create another tussle between PCB and the BCCI.

Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, also confirmed about their plans to conduct 2020-21 domestic season of Pakistan and international series with Zimbabwe and South Africa. Cricket fans in Pakistan are ought to be elated post this announcement of cricket returning to Pakistan amidst the COVID-19 situation. However, the organising team will have to strive to ensure there is no lapse in preparations, as it may raise apprehensions amongst international cricketers who will travel to Pakistan for the PSL 2020.

As seen in the IPL 2020, despite taking several precautionary measures, the CSK COVID-19 fiasco has made certain players apprehensive regarding their participation in the league.

Image Source: PSL Twitter account