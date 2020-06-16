Rohit Sharma Has Funny Response To Fan Asking Him To Describe Virat Kohli In One Word

The coronavirus pandemic that brought the entire world to a standstill has also affected cricket massively. Several bilateral series as well as major tournaments including the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), were either cancelled or postponed indefinitely. Cricketers who have been under quarantine have found it difficult to train and stay away from the game as they are constantly on the road. That's why they have found different ways to spend their time.

ALSO READ | KL Rahul makes huge claim about finding Rohit Sharma as inspirational as Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma chooses to ignore question asking Virat Kohli to describe in one word

Some of these cricketers have resorted to social media to interact with their fans. One of the cricketers who have been immensely active on social media is Indian batsman Rohit Sharma. The right-hander recently conducted a Q and A session on Instagram where he answered a number of interesting questions, ranging from his family to his teammates. Several fans asked him to describe his teammates in one word.

On being asked to describe MS Dhoni in one word, Rohit Sharma used the word 'legend'. The former India skipper is one of the most celebrated players in the history of the game. His record as a wicketkeeper-batsman and captain is perhaps the best India has ever had. For Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma used the southpaw’s nickname Gabbar. When it came to describing KL Rahul in one word, Rohit Sharma used an emoji.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's death: KL Rahul says it's a big loss to the Indian Cinema

However, when it came to describing India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma didn't use any word. Instead, he simply asked the user to check the spelling after the latter misspelt Virat Kohli's surname as 'Kholi'.

Rohit Sharma’s answer on Virat Kohli might raise a lot of eyebrows because of the perceived 'issues' have transpired between the two in the past. Last year, there were numerous reports that suggested things weren't exactly smooth between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. There were also several reports about the Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift as the Mumbai Indians captain had apparently unfollowed Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma from social media in 2019.

ALSO READ | Babar Azam ignores KL Rahul, picks MS Dhoni as wicketkeeper of his Indo-Pak T20I XI

Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift: Rohit Sharma names Steve Smith as the most enjoyable baseman to watch over India skipper

The Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma rift rumours have intensified further after the Mumbai Indians captain named former Australian skipper Steve Smith and England's Jason Roy. The question was posed to Sharma during an Instagram Q&A with his fans, and the Team India opener diligently named the duo over his captain Virat Kohli as his picks for the most enjoyable batsmen to watch.

The rumours of a clash between the two high-profile cricketers of the Indian team was first reported during the 2019 World Cup, where India crashed out in the semi-final after their loss to New Zealand. While both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have quashed rumours of them having a rift, the duo is yet to appear on an Instagram live session together during the India lockdown while featuring in multiple sessions with either sporting personalities, including Kevin Pietersen, Sunil Chhetri, Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's manager: After Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the cricketer is very morose

IMAGE COURTESY: ICC-CRICKET.COM