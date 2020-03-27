Irfan Pathan Produces LETHAL Swing In Ranji Trophy 2018/19 Throwback Video: Watch

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an 'India lockdown' and cricketers have used the opportunity to interact with their fans online. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday shared a video of his final days as the cicketer rekindled memories of his prodigious swing when he first broke into the Indian team. Pathan bagged an impressive five-wicket haul to help Jammu and Kashmir script a memorable 130-run victory over Haryana.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Irfan Pathan shares throwback video amidst India lockdown

With all cricketing action suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Irfan Pathan used the opportunity to share a video of him extracting monstrous swing in a Ranji Trophy 2018/19 game against Haryana. Playing for Jammu & Kashmir, the all-rounder cleaned up the Haryana top-order reminiscent of the Irfan Pathan hat-trick against Pakistan. Pathan's impressive figures of 5/18 helped J&K script an impressive 130-run victory over Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 Elite Group C clash.

Coronavirus Outbreak: WATCH Irfan Pathan 'swing' J&K to victory vs Haryana

This was last year againts #haryana in Ranjit trophy. Hopefully cricket lovers will enjoy this #swing pic.twitter.com/EmWWoFtk9F — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 26, 2020

India lockdown: Yusuf and Irfan Pathan donate masks in a fight against Coronavirus outbreak

Amidst the India lockdown, Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf Pathan have decided to donate over 4,000 masks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The Pathan brothers donated the masks under their father's charitable trust to the Vadodara health department, who in turn will serve those who are in need. Irfan Pathan shared a video on Twitter and urged the people to stay indoors and contribute as much as they can towards sanitation without gathering crowds amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Doing our bit for the society. Whatever u guys can do please go ahead and help each other as far as sanitation is concerned.But don’t gather crowd! @iamyusufpathan #corona it’s a small start hopefully we will be keep helping more. Everyone of us... pic.twitter.com/7oG7Sx4wfF — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 23, 2020

