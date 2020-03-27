The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Irfan Pathan Produces LETHAL Swing In Ranji Trophy 2018/19 Throwback Video: Watch

Cricket News

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan shared a video of his lethal swing against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 where he helped J&K script a memorable win.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Irfan Pathan

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an 'India lockdown' and cricketers have used the opportunity to interact with their fans online. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Thursday shared a video of his final days as the cicketer rekindled memories of his prodigious swing when he first broke into the Indian team. Pathan bagged an impressive five-wicket haul to help Jammu and Kashmir script a memorable 130-run victory over Haryana. 

Also Read: Brett Lee Sends Support To Indian NGO Amid India Lockdown; Praises 'amazing' Staff

Coronavirus Outbreak: Irfan Pathan shares throwback video amidst India lockdown

With all cricketing action suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, Irfan Pathan used the opportunity to share a video of him extracting monstrous swing in a Ranji Trophy 2018/19 game against Haryana. Playing for Jammu & Kashmir, the all-rounder cleaned up the Haryana top-order reminiscent of the Irfan Pathan hat-trick against Pakistan. Pathan's impressive figures of 5/18 helped J&K script an impressive 130-run victory over Haryana in the Ranji Trophy 2018/19 Elite Group C clash. 

Also Read: Mohammad Kaif Uses Own 2004 Run Out Video For Spreading 'Stay At Home' Message To Fans

Coronavirus Outbreak: WATCH Irfan Pathan 'swing' J&K to victory vs Haryana

India lockdown: Yusuf and Irfan Pathan donate masks in a fight against Coronavirus outbreak

Amidst the India lockdown, Irfan Pathan and brother Yusuf Pathan have decided to donate over 4,000 masks in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in India. The Pathan brothers donated the masks under their father's charitable trust to the Vadodara health department, who in turn will serve those who are in need. Irfan Pathan shared a video on Twitter and urged the people to stay indoors and contribute as much as they can towards sanitation without gathering crowds amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country. 

Also Read: 'Do Something For The Country': Rohit Sharma Urges People To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Reveals Interesting, New Occupation At Home Post Nationwide Lockdown

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS