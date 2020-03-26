Mohammad Kaif Uses Own 2004 Run Out Video For Spreading 'Stay At Home' Message To Fans

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif is widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders to emerge from the country. During the early 2000s, Kaif along with Yuvraj Singh revolutionised Indian fielding standards and set a new benchmark for the generations that followed. He was also an ideal middle-order batting choice and averaged over 32 in both Tests and ODIs. While the cricketer announced his international retirement in 2018, Kaif can be regularly seen on various social media platforms.

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Comes Up With An Innovative Fielding Strategy To Dismiss COVID-19

Mohammad Kaif Twitter activities amidst coronavirus India lockdown

Due to the global crisis caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, people in affected countries have been advised by their governments to stay indoors. Even India is currently under lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases in the country. Amidst the coronavirus India lockdown, Mohammad Kaif took to Twitter to dive down a memory lane by uploading one of the most memorable fielding efforts of his career. The former cricketer uploaded a video of a run-out he affected to send Paul Collingwood packing back to the pavilion from a famous ODI match in 2004. Supporting the context of the video, he also added a caption advising his followers to stay indoors and stay safe during the coronavirus season.

Also Read | Lord's Cricket Ground Pays Tribute To 2002 NatWest Series Finals Hero Mohammad Kaif

Mohammad Kaif Twitter activities: watch video

Also Read | Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Mohammad Kaif Sweetly Shares He's 'locked Down' For 9 Years

Mohammad Kaif Twitter activities: Mohammad Kaif wife

A day before his post on coronavirus India lockdown, Mohammad Kaif celebrated his 9th marriage anniversary by taking to the microblogging site. He mockingly compared the ongoing India lockdown situation with his anniversary by stating he has been locked down for “9 years now”. Mohammad Kaif wife Pooja Yadav is a Noida-based journalist. The two tied the knot in 2011 and they are parents to two kids, a son Kabir, who was born in 2012 and Eva, who was born in 2017.

Been locked down with this one for 9 years now 😉#HappyAnniversary, Pooja. This has been my life’s best partnership! ❤️🤗 pic.twitter.com/m6Mau0uCmJ — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 25, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Outbreak: PM Modi Announces 21-day Pan-India Lockdown Starting From Midnight

Also Read | Mohammad Kaif Rates Himself Better At Dancing Than Harbhajan Singh And Sourav Ganguly

Image credits: Mohammad Kaif Twitter