Harbhajan Singh Reveals Interesting, New Occupation At Home Post Nationwide Lockdown

Amidst the ongoing crisis caused the highly contagious coronavirus, worldwide cricketing events have been temporarily shut down or postponed until further notice. Even the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season got postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to an unspecified date. As the nationwide lockdown rolls on, veteran Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has found himself a new hobby to focus upon.

Harbhajan Singh’s new hobby during a break from IPL 2020

Harbhajan Singh is currently spending time with his wife and daughter in Mumbai. In an interview with a leading Indian daily, he said that sport is the last thing on his mind during such times of crisis. He added that these days, he spends his time reading about anything that is related to the coronavirus. When asked about what exactly he reads, Singh said he tries to read every piece of information and stays updated with every instruction provided by the government.

He says that it is important to stay motivated during such times and reading about breakthroughs made by scientists and doctors definitely help. The 39-year old also added that such positive information can lift one’s spirits. In the meantime, the 2011 World Cup-winning cricketer is getting to spend precious time with his wife Geeta and daughter Hinaya by taking time to play “scrabble and darts” and by occasionally watching a movie.

IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh in CSK team 2020

Had it not been for the nationwide lockdown, Harbhajan Singh was expected to feature for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming IPL 2020 season. During the IPL 2020 trading window, the 103-Test veteran was retained by the franchise for ₹2 crore. He was one of the 19 cricketers retained by the CSK team 2020. As part of the commentary panel of the official broadcasting channel, Harbhajan Singh was also slated for his usual commentary gig for the recently-postponed India vs South Africa ODI series. The ODI series was supposed to be a follow-up of South Africa’s 2019 visit to India where they played three Tests and three T20Is.

