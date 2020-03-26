'Do Something For The Country': Rohit Sharma Urges People To Stay Home Amid Lockdown

The Coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the outbreak of the deadly virus. Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday said that it is important for us to be disciplined and stay at homes to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Rohit Sharma went live on Instagram along with former English player Kevin Pieterson and urged everyone to stay at their homes and do something for the country.

"Important for us to be disciplined at these times. This is the time you can do something for the country, stay inside, social distancing is very important. I know people will go out to buy groceries, but I hope everything is followed," Sharma said.

With 124 confirmed Coronavirus cases and three deaths, the state of Maharashtra has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the country. Furthermore, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases soared to 649 across the country on Thursday (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths.

Team India stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to spend quality time with their loved ones and after suspension of nearly every sporting event, athletes are looking for different ways to keep themselves busy as they seem to be having a lot of time during the self-isolation and quarantine period.

In this time when the players could not interact with their fans on the field, they are trying to make the most of social media to engage with their followers.

Hardik Pandya Urges Fans To Stay Home

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his fiancee Natasa Stankovic have been quite active on social media and have asked fans to stay safe from Coronavirus.

Recently, Natasa Stankovic posted a cosy picture with her fiance Hardik Pandya on Instagram with a "stay home" message. Hardik Pandya was also quick to respond to Natasa Stankovic with a red heart emoji, while his India teammate KL Rahul also posted a red heart emoji in the comments section.

