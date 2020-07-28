Virat Kohli Shares Old Pic Where He Is Climbing A Tree, Irfan Pathan Drops A Query; See

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a 'throwback' picture from the time when he could climb up a tree and chill. The right-handed batsman shared the picture on Twitter, where he can be seen on top of a tree posing as if he is watching something. Former India international Irfan Pathan was quick to take a jibe at his junior as the Gujarat cricketer commented on the post asking, "Trying to watch the game buddy?" The Royal Challengers Bangalore striker has garnered more than 31,000 likes on his post since he shared it a few hours ago at the time of publishing this story.

Throwback to when you could just climb up a tree and chill 🤙😃 pic.twitter.com/WsEh1Av19m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 28, 2020

Trying to watch the game buddy;)? — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 28, 2020

Netizens are flooding Kohli's post with hear-warming comments as one user jokingly wrote, "Ye 'Cheeku' ka tree to nhi hai ? I love cheeky." Another user commented, "Now climbing up to the top of all batting records." Some users also shared memes poking fun at Virat and his wife Anushka Sharma while others pointed out why he is the GOAT (Greatest of all time).

When anushka want mangoes right from the tree meanwhile virat bhai pic.twitter.com/e6DRtatk8T — Ujjawal Sharma 🇮🇳 (@SharmaJi720) July 28, 2020

Chiku u should climb on a "chiku" tree like this one 😍 pic.twitter.com/mYd9E7ZCpp — Mit (@MitPatel1977) July 28, 2020

When you see it 😜😂 pic.twitter.com/lXQ9QNS0mk — Ankur Dwivedi (TONI) (@tonipandit1610) July 28, 2020

Gir mat jana chiku abhi IPL bhi jitna h🥺❤ — Diksha Sharma (@Dikshas_96) July 28, 2020

Virat Kohli gears up for IPL

Virat Kohli will next be seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 leading his side in the cash-rich tournament in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 onwards. The Indian Premier League that was scheduled to take place from March 29 this year was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. After the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the postponement of the 2021 T20 World Cup, the BCCI took the opportunity to take the period for conducting its league.

