Navdeep Saini Becomes Top Twitter Trend Ahead Of Test Debut, Fans Go Berserk With Wishes

Continuing with their newly formed tradition of announcing their Test teams a day in advance during this tour of Australia, the Indian team released its playing XI for the India vs Australia 3rd Test earlier on Wednesday. With the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy on the line and the series level at 1-1, the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground will be a highly contested affair and in the middle of all this, will be India's newest Test debutant, Navdeep Saini. The fast bowler, who will be representing India in white for the first time on Thursday, has already taken Twitter by storm and has been trending on the micro-blogging platform since the BCCI's announcement this afternoon.

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.



Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Navdeep Saini trends after receiving debut call-up for India vs Australia 3rd Test

It will be third time lucky for Indian pacer Navdeep Saini as he finally makes the cut to the playing XI of the Indian men's Test team for the India vs Australia 3rd Test in Sydney. Saini made his debut for the Indian team in August 2019 against the West Indies as a part of the Indian T20I side. He made his ODI debut in December the same year, against the West Indies once again. However, as a part of one the most flourishing Indian fast-bowling lineup in recent times, Saini has had to wait patiently in the shadows for a crack at the longest format of the game.

Navdeep Saini received his first call-up yo the Indian Test squad in June of 2018 when he asked to come in as a substitute for Indian veteran pacer, Mohammad Shami, who had sustained an injury before India's one-off match against Afghanistan. However, he did not play in that series. He received his next Test call-up in February 2020, for India's series against New Zealand but once again, did not make the cut to the XI. This was the Indian team's last tour before the sport was forced to come to a halt due to the COVID-19 lockdown. With senior bowlers like Shami and Umesh Yadav out with major injuries, Saini has been picked over fellow youngster T Natarajan to represent India.

As the 28-year-old readies himself for his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he will have not just the backing of the team, but also of the Indian fans. Here's how Twitter users reacted to Saini's debut:

A tad harsh on Mayank but just on form basis had to make way for Rohit to slot back in the top. Saini being chosen as Umesh's replacement is a good step as he was already in the squad & deserved an opportunity before others. Glad that they have made only 2 changes #AUSvIND — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) January 6, 2021

Delighted to see that there is a debut for Navdeep Saini. He has earned it. Like Siraj, he will be a better red ball bowler. Tough on Mayank Agarwal. Hopefully, he will return strongly. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 6, 2021

Expected team. Rohit replaces Mayank. Saini replaces Umesh: Saini was in the pecking order ahead of Shardul & Nattu, so it's only fair that he gets the first go. Rohit to open with Gill. How do you like the team? #SCGTest #IndvsAus https://t.co/LPe8aQcOh6 pic.twitter.com/QSZJmZIf9L — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) January 6, 2021

Huge Opportunity for Saini. All the Best 👍 — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) January 6, 2021

Navdeep Saini career stats

As a part of Virat Kohli's Bangalore side in the IPL, Saini's stats over the course of his career have been impressive. His lifetime first-class bowling record from a total of 46 first-class games stands at 128 wickets. This puts Saini's economy in first-class games, at a strong 2.84. He has already shown some of his bowling chops in Aussie conditions during the warm-up match between India A and Australia and will hope to do the same on Thursday.

