ODC Vs OPA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Odisha Cricket League 2021 Match Preview

The Odisha Cheetahs will lock horns with the Odisha Panthers in the Odisha Cricket League 2020-21 league stage match. The ODC vs OPA match will be played at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. The ODC vs OPA live match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, January 6. Here, we take a look at ODC vs OPA live scores, ODC vs OPA match prediction and ODC vs OPA playing 11.

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: ODC vs OPA live match preview

The last time these two sides faced each other, it was the Odisha Panthers who defeated Odisha Cheetahs by 24 runs in a match that was affected by rain. Since that loss, the Odisha Cheetahs have registered just a single victory in their last five matches. The only victory for the side came against Odisha Lions. In their previous match, the Cheetahs were defeated by Odisha Tigers by a margin of 29 runs.

Double Header Lined Up Today(6th January 2021).. MGM ODISHA T20 CRICKET League (2020-21).. Streaming Live on FANCODE app.

Match 21 - ODISHA JAGUARS vs ODISHA PUMAS at 3:30 PM IST

Match 21 - ODISHA JAGUARS vs ODISHA PUMAS at 3:30 PM IST

Match 22 – ODISHA PANTHERS vs ODISHA CHEETAHS at 7:30 PM IST

Meanwhile, the Odisha Panthers played well in the tournament, winning all their matches in the beginning. Their winning run was ended by Odisha Pumas. Pumas won the match by 30 runs. The Panthers would be eager to turn this around and get back to winning ways.

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Probable ODC vs OPA playing 11

ODC: Amit Sahoo, Sourav Gouda, Anurag Sarangi, Maroju Prasanth, Ronald B Singh, Ramachandra Behera, Abhishek Raut, Badal Bhol, Abhijeet Hota, Mrunmay Tripathy, Manoj Barik

OPA: Ranjit Paikaray, Ankit Singh, Shubham Nayak, Pradeep Pradhan, Binit Mohanty, Alok Chandra Sahoo, Nisikanta Rout, Basant Mohanty, Abhishek Yadav, Jayanta Behera, Sidhant Jena

ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for ODC vs OPA Dream11 team

Alok Chandra Sahoo

Abhishek Raut

Ramachandra Behera

Manoj Barik

ODC vs OPA match prediction: ODC vs OPA Dream11 team

ODC vs OPA live: ODC vs OPA match prediction

As per our ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction, OPA should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The ODC vs OPA Dream11 prediction, top picks and ODC vs OPA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The ODC vs OPA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: FanCode

