Is Hyderabad Cricket In Trouble? Mohammad Azharuddin Rift With HCA Reportedly Widening

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin was elected as the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) back in September 2019. Apparently, the legendary cricketer is at a rift with several officials of the HCA as per the recent events that have transpired within the governing body. Earlier this week, members of the HCA attended an apex council meeting even though President Azharuddin had earlier cancelled it.

Hyderabad cricket rift reports strengthen after recent Mohammad Azharuddin incident

Quite recently, Telangana Today reported that several HCA members attended an apex council meeting. According to the aforementioned report, Secretary R Vijayanand, vice-president John Manoj, treasurer Surender Agarwal, joint secretary Naresh Sharma and Councillor P Anuradha were among those in attendance. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Cricket President Mohammad Azharuddin himself and CAG nominee Santosh V Daware opted out of the meeting.

At the time of the meeting, Mohammad Azharuddin was seen interacting with several Under-19 players at the Gymkhana Ground. The former Indian captain even shared some pictures from his trip to Gymkhana on his Twitter account. In the caption, Azharuddin wrote that he met with some “good Hyderabad Under-19 talent” as part of their preparations for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

It was an evening with a difference. Doing what I love the most- Net sessions at Gymkhana with some good U 19 talent from Hyderabad as part of preparations for the upcoming Vinoo Mankad trophy. After the net session, I interacted with the boys to explain the nuances of the game. pic.twitter.com/WiP595wF8j — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 22, 2021

Mohammad Azharuddin slams SRH team 2021

On the day of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) auction, Mohammad Azharuddin criticised the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise for not including a single Hyderabad player in their IPL 2021 squad. As expected, Azharuddin's tweet went viral in no time and garnered a lot of responses. The former cricketer's tweet backfired big time as fans lambasted him for his HCA presidency.

A certain section of fans accused him of resorting to dirty politics. Meanwhile, others panned Hyderabad’s poor player selection policy that prompted cricketers like Ambati Rayudu and Hanuma Vihari to play for other teams. Here's how fans reacted to Mohammed Azharuddin's tweet on the SRH team 2021.

Very disappointed not to see a single player from Hyderabad in the Hyderabad Sunrisers Team #IPLAuction @SunRisers @IPL — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) February 18, 2021

First you build a strong Ranji team from hyderabad rather than complain on others. Other state boards are focusing on talent and pressures BCCI to select them where HCA is focusing on Corruption,politics.That is the reasonhyderabd players are representing from other state boards. — Prudhvi Raj Dodda (@prudviraj_dodda) February 20, 2021

First select good players in Hyderabad team..

Can you tell me why @Hanumavihari @AmbatiRambabu moved away from Hyderabad..

When is the last time hyd qualified for Ranji quarters???

Shame on you.. — PVKrishna తెలుగు - My National language (@pvk_krishna) February 18, 2021

You know very well the politics behind sports. Good talents get wasted because of race, religion or caste. Discrimination is huge in cricket association. — Zainab Khan (@zainabrababkhan) February 18, 2021

India vs England 3rd Test

Meanwhile, India defeated England by 10 wickets within two days at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to go 2-1 up in the four-match series. The India vs England Test series will now move ahead with the series-deciding 4th Test match at the same venue between March 4 and March 8.

India vs England 3rd Test: Indian players celebrate win — watch video

Image source: Mohammad Azharuddin Instagram

