Rohit Sharma Slammed On Twitter, Netizens Feel 'Bangalore' Got Out Of Jail' In Super Over

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma gets slammed on Twitter after their close defeat to the Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side in their latest Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

Written By Aakash Saini
Last Updated:
Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli-led Bangalore pipped Rohit Sharma and co. in a nail-biting Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest in Dubai on Monday, September 28. Owing to some memorable rearguard fightback performance from Mumbai batsmen Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, the defending champions managed to level-up with Bangalore in the last ball of the match. However, their batsmen had no apparent answers to Navdeep Saini’s impeccable yorkers in the Super Over as they lost out to Virat Kohli and co. in a high-scoring affair. With the defeat, the Mumbai team is now placed fifth in the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.

Updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over thriller

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma To Unleash Virat Kohli's 'Kiwi Nemesis' In Monday's Game?

Rohit Sharma faces wrath of fans on Twitter after Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over result

After the outcome of the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was heavily criticised by fans on Twitter for his decision of not sending an in-form batsman like Ishan Kishan out to the middle. During the initial Mumbai’s run-chase, Kishan scored an imperial 99 from just 58 balls and only lost his wicket in the penultimate ball of the match. His innings, coupled with Pollard’s heroics, made sure his side finished on levelling terms with Bangalore and the match extended beyond 40-overs for an exciting tie-breaking Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.

On the microblogging site, fans slammed Rohit Sharma as they opined that Mumbai skipper should have sent Ishan Kishan to bat along with Kieron Pollard. Interestingly, Sharma defended his decision in the press conference, saying he opted Hardik Pandya over Kishan because the latter was “drained out”. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter behind Mumbai skipper’s decision of choosing his Super Over batsmen.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Sachin Tendulkar Names Young Indian Batsman Who Resembles Rohit Sharma

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Mercilessly Trolled By Netizens After Praising KL Rahul's 'classy' Hundred

Dream11 IPL 2020: Watch all 12 balls from Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan “almost” takes it home for Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai, watch

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Explains Reason Behind Ishan Kishan Not Batting In Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over

Image source: IPL Twitter

