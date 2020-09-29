Rohit Sharma Slammed On Twitter, Netizens Feel 'Bangalore' Got Out Of Jail' In Super Over

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Virat Kohli-led Bangalore pipped Rohit Sharma and co. in a nail-biting Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest in Dubai on Monday, September 28. Owing to some memorable rearguard fightback performance from Mumbai batsmen Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, the defending champions managed to level-up with Bangalore in the last ball of the match. However, their batsmen had no apparent answers to Navdeep Saini’s impeccable yorkers in the Super Over as they lost out to Virat Kohli and co. in a high-scoring affair. With the defeat, the Mumbai team is now placed fifth in the updated Dream11 IPL 2020 points table.
A look at the Points Table after Match 10 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/prp8OIj3aV— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
After the outcome of the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over contest, Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was heavily criticised by fans on Twitter for his decision of not sending an in-form batsman like Ishan Kishan out to the middle. During the initial Mumbai’s run-chase, Kishan scored an imperial 99 from just 58 balls and only lost his wicket in the penultimate ball of the match. His innings, coupled with Pollard’s heroics, made sure his side finished on levelling terms with Bangalore and the match extended beyond 40-overs for an exciting tie-breaking Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over.
On the microblogging site, fans slammed Rohit Sharma as they opined that Mumbai skipper should have sent Ishan Kishan to bat along with Kieron Pollard. Interestingly, Sharma defended his decision in the press conference, saying he opted Hardik Pandya over Kishan because the latter was “drained out”. Here is a look at some of the fan reactions on Twitter behind Mumbai skipper’s decision of choosing his Super Over batsmen.
Bad decision by Rohit and management to open with Hardik in the super over.#MI #mivsrcb— Vishal (@ImVishalRajpoot) September 28, 2020
Brilliant innings by Kishan and Pollard,, back to back 2 good matches in this ipl 2020 ...— Smita (keep smiling) (@SmitaMadhuri) September 28, 2020
Rohit paid the price for not taking the strike in the SUPER OVER..
Well played @RCBTweets👏#RCBvMI
Lucky for them and bad decision on MI's side. There is no justification of not bringing a set batsman for super over. And who balls short in a super over?— Leo Messi (@MessiMCI) September 28, 2020
WATCH - #RCB clinch a nail-biting Super Over.https://t.co/IrpZwR5zEL #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
WATCH - @ishankishan51 sends 2 into orbit.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 28, 2020
BANG! Right out of the meat of the bat and sent soaring for two maximums.https://t.co/vdHhMHJhMn #Dream11IPL #RCBvMI
