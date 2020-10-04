Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Hyderabad Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Sharjah

Defending champions Mumbai will take on Hyderabad in the 17th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season on Sunday, October 4. The match will be contested at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Mumbai recently pipped Punjab by 48 runs in their fourth game of the season. On the same hand, David Warner and co defeated Chennai in their most recent Dream11 IPL 2020 fixture. Ahead of the much-awaited match 17 of the season, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Hyderabad weather forecast and Mumbai vs Hyderabad pitch report.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Preview ahead of Mumbai vs Hyderabad live

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Hyderabad weather forecast

The Mumbai vs Hyderabad weather forecast indicates favourable playing conditions with no chances of rain. According to Accuweather, the temperature during the course of the match is expected to be around 39°C. Meanwhile, humidity levels throughout the match are likely to hover around 46%.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proven out to be a high-scoring venue this season. In the first two matches of Dream11 IPL 2020 played here, all teams scored in excess of 200 runs. The latest match itself (Rajasthan vs Punjab) witnessed an aggregate of 449 runs. As evidenced from the recent match results of the tournament, the captain winning the toss is likely to field first.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Hyderabad live streaming info

For the Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai vs Hyderabad live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network at 3:30 pm (IST) on Sunday, October 4. For Mumbai vs Hyderabad live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the tournament. Additionally, for Mumbai vs Hyderabad live scores, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams.

Mumbai vs Hyderabad live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For fans in the Middle East and North Africa, the Mumbai vs Hyderabad live telecast will be available on beIN Sports and on its app. Fans in Singapore, South-East Asia and Australia can watch it on YuppTV. Meanwhile, fans in USA and Canada can catch all the Dream11 IPL 2020 action on WillowTV.

