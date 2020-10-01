Ishan Kishan's Rumoured Model Girlfriend Wins Hearts By Dedicating Instagram Story To Him

Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan broke into the defending Dream11 IPL champions' playing XI on Monday against Bangalore and made full use of the opportunity as he smashed a brilliant 58-ball 99 to almost take his team over the line. The Jharkhand lad was drafted into the playing XI in place of his state teammate, Saurabh Tiwary as he was ruled out from the fixture due to an injury.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ishan Kishan girlfriend, Aditi Hundia lauds the Mumbai batsman for his knock vs Bangalore

While chasing a gigantic total of 201, Mumbai were down and out from the game after their top order collapsed leaving them reeling at 78/4 after 11.2 overs. However, Ishan Kishan along with Kieron Pollard kept Mumbai in the game by keeping the scoreboard ticking. With 80 runs required off the final four overs, Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard started taking the Bangalore bowlers to the cleaners by smashing them all over the park.

Ishan Kishan was on his way to a blistering ton by the time the final over of the innings came about. With five runs required off two balls, Ishan Kishan went for a maximum only to hole out at deep mid-wicket unfortunately on the dreaded score of 99, thus bringing an end to a sensational innings. The dismissal made Ishan Kishan the third batsman after Virat Kohli and Prithvi Shaw to be dismissed on 99 in the history of the Dream11 IPL.

Meanwhile, Aditi Hundia, who is rumoured to be the current Ishan Kishan girlfriend, lauded the southpaw for his brilliant knock. Aditi Hundia took to Instagram and uploaded a snapshot from the game on her story. Aditi Hundia also wrote, "I am so so proud of you baby" on her story.

The rumours of Aditi Hundia being known as the Ishan Kishan girlfriend have been doing the rounds on social media for a while now. Aditi Hundia is a model who has been a heartthrob on social media. According to her bio, she has been a finalist in the Femina Miss India 2017. Aditi Hundia has also been crowned as Miss Diva - Supranational 2018.

With her latest Instagram story, Aditi Hundia has pretty much confirmed of being the Ishan Kishan girlfriend in question. In just three days since uploading the story, Aditi Hundia's Instagram followers have shot up by almost 1,00,000.

Eventually, Bangalore went on to beat Mumbai in the Super Over after a thrilling contest. Courtesy of this win in the Bangalore vs Mumbai Super Over, Virat Kohli's side reached the third spot (now fourth) in the Dream11 IPL points table. Bangalore will now lock horns with Rajasthan in the next game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 3. On the other hand, Mumbai will take on Punjab on Match 13 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Thursday, October 1 in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Mohsin Khan.

