Ishant Sharma Birthday: Fast Bowler Troubles Ricky Ponting In Perth 2008 Test; Watch Video

Indian cricketer Ishant Sharma made his international debut in 2007 as an 18-year-old from Delhi. The right-arm pacer impressed one-and-all on his maiden trip to Australia later that same year itself. The lanky pacer went on to deliver many match-winning spells for India and as of today, he forms one of the most potent pace attacks in the world by sharing the ball with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

The 97-Test veteran turned 32 on Wednesday, September 2. To commemorate the Ishant Sharma birthday occasion, here is a look at one of his most defining spells which came against Australia in his maiden year of international cricket itself.

ICC celebrates 32nd Ishant Sharma birthday

🔹 97 Tests, 80 ODIs, 14 T20Is

🔹 420 international wickets



In 2018, the paceman equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in England 🙌



Happy birthday, Ishant Sharma! pic.twitter.com/9ya2ttrGcu — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2020

Ishant Sharma birthday: A throwback to pacer’s memorable spell against Ricky Ponting

Team India, under the leadership of ex-cricketer Anil Kumble, toured Australia in 2007-08 for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. In the third Test of the series played at the WACA Ground in Perth, Ishant Sharma bowled his heart out to then Australian captain Ricky Ponting in the fourth innings of the match. On Day 4 of the match, the then 19-year-old bowled a tight spell to the experienced batsman in what turned out to be one of the most gripping hours of Test cricket. Ricky Ponting’s torrid stay at the crease was finally ended after Ishant Sharma induced his edge to fed Rahul Dravid an easy catch at first slip.

Ishant Sharma vs Ricky Ponting: Battle for the WACA, 2008; watch video

Happy Birthday @ImIshant



India v Australia, WACA 2008



Sehwag to Kumble: Ponting strike par hai. Usko ek aur over do (give him (Ishant) one more over)



Kumble to Ishant: Ek aur over karega (will you bowl 1 more over)?



Ishant: Haan, karoonga (Yes, I will)pic.twitter.com/eH15MqMUBD — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) September 2, 2020

IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma and Ricky Ponting in Delhi Capitals

Interestingly, both Ishant Sharma and Ricky Ponting are now associated with the Delhi Capitals franchise in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). While the ex-Australian captain is signed on to reprise his coaching role, the Indian fast bowler is set to make his second seasonal outing for Delhi Capitals, after he made his debut for the franchise in 2019. The IPL 2020 season is scheduled to commence on September 19 and will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across three venues till November 10.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter