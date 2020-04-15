Ishant Sharma Has A Tough Time In Picking His Most Memorable Performance; Details Here

Ishant Sharma has been one of India's finest pacers for more than a decade. He has made the ball do the talking in all conditions worldwide and has also helped India win so many matches both at home and away with some remarkable bowling performances. However, the tall pacer was in a mix when asked about two of his best as well as match-winning spells which had come against England at Lords' 2014 and against Bangladesh (November 2019) when India had hosted the first-ever pink-ball Test match at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Ishant has a tough time

It so happened that Sharma's IPL team Delhi Capitals had posted a video of him where he is seen answering a fan's question who had asked him to pick between the fifer in the historic Day-Night Test match and his outstanding performance at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lords' in 2014 where he had seven scalps.

"I think both of them have been memorable for me because taking seven wickets at Lords' is obviously something I can't forget and taking those five wickets with the pink-ball even I can't forget because after 12 years I had taken a five-wicket haul", said Ishant Sharma.

The status of IPL 2020

The BCCI had several plans in mind to conduct IPL 2020. They first conceived the idea of conducting a month-long IPL with the final scheduled in the first week of June. Then they also were planning to play the games behind closed doors but a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country saw all the plans pushed to the backburner.

The only available window for an IPL in the current year would be between September and November, provided Cricket Australia and the ICC agree to reschedule the T20 World Cup. The six-month travel restrictions in Australia end on September 30 if the situation becomes normal and the T20 World Cup is scheduled in October-November.

(Image Courtesy: AP)