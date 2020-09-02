Ishant Sharma Opens Up About Trolling Jasprit Bumrah After MI Pacer Made Fun Of His Speed

India's Ishant Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers to have hailed from the country. With 297 Test wickets from 97 matches, the tall pacer is currently the third-best Indian fast bowler in terms of the number of wickets taken in the longest format of the game. Since his international debut in 2007, the Delhi-based fast bowler has gone on to deliver many match-winning spells for India and as of today, he forms one of the most potent pace attacks in the world by sharing the ball with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami.

Ishant Sharma shares a great camaraderie with his teammates, especially with fellow fast bowler and new-ball partner Jasprit Bumrah. The 97-Test veteran turned 32 on Wednesday, September 2. To commemorate the occasion of Ishant Sharma's birthday, here is a look back at the time when the pacer hilariously admitted to trolling Jasprit Bumrah during India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19.

ICC celebrates Ishant Sharma birthday

🔹 97 Tests, 80 ODIs, 14 T20Is

🔹 420 international wickets



In 2018, the paceman equalled Kapil Dev's record for the most Test wickets taken by an Indian bowler in England 🙌



Happy birthday, Ishant Sharma! pic.twitter.com/9ya2ttrGcu — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Anrich Nortje Felt 'imprisoned' During Quarantine

Ishant Sharma birthday: Cricketer admits to trolling Jasprit Bumrah

Ishant Sharma interacted with Gaurav Kapur on the Oaktree Sports’ Show Breakfast with Champions in May 2019. On the show, the pacer recalled some hilarious banter he had with his new-ball partner Jasprit Bumrah during the second Test of India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia. According to Ishant Sharma, he was trying to bowl at a rapid pace but could only manage to touch the 130 kmph mark, unlike the 140 kmph speeds he was frequently hitting in the previous Test of the same tour. The pacer revealed that Jasprit Bumrah then made fun of his pace by saying: “Has the engine seized?”

The Delhi-based cricketer revealed that Jasprit Bumrah was touching 140 kmph when he came on to bowl the next over. Sharma then mocked his younger bowling partner by saying: “When I was your age, I’d bowl at a speed of 150 kmph”. The senior pacer said Bumrah himself touched the 150 kmph mark after a while and the entire episode was just friendly banter between the two cricketers.

Also Read | R Ashwin Suggests New 'Mankading' Rule For IPL 2020 Despite Ricky Ponting Warning

Ishant Sharma birthday: Pacer talks about teasing Jasprit Bumrah on 2018-19 Australia tour, watch

IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma in Delhi Capitals

Ishant Sharma is now slated to represent the Delhi Capitals franchise in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The cricketer made his debut for the franchise back in the 2019 edition of the tournament. The IPL 2020 season is slated to commence on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also Read | Shreyas Iyer Identifies His Challenge As Young Delhi Capitals Skipper Ahead Of IPL 2020

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Issues Stern Warning To R Ashwin Against 'mankading' Repeat In IPL 2020

Image credits: BCCI Twitter