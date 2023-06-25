Ishant Sharma Shares Exciting And Interesting Details About 'nicest Guy' Of Indian Team

Why you're reading this: Indian veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma recently revealed that senior batsman Cheteshwar Pujara has maintained his "good boy" image since his U-19 days at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Despite the passage of time, Pujara's teammates often pondered over the kind of life he led, devoid of typical youthful enjoyment.

Pujara has recently been dropped from the Indian Test squad due to his poor performances

On Saturday, Pujara posted a video where he could be seen doing batting practice

The top-order batsman was part of the WTC final against Australia but failed to perform

Ishant Sharma on Cheteshwar Pujara's 'Nice Guy' image

Ishant Sharma recently opened up on the personality of his long-time teammate, Cheteshwar Pujara. Ishant revealed that Pujara, renowned for his unwavering determination on the cricket field, seldom displays a smile. His batting intensity seems to reflect his serious and straightforward personality on the field as well. Ishant said that Pujara has maintained his reserved nature from the U-19 days.

"Pujji [Cheteshwar Pujara] has maintained his steadfast nature right from his U-19 days at the National Cricket Academy. Even then, he would wake up in the morning to perform religious rituals and wear the sacred thread, and he continues to do so. If you ask him about engaging in certain mischievous activities, he would firmly respond, 'No, that's wrong. I don't participate in such things", Ishant said on the 'TRS Clips Hindi' YouTube channel.

"In the past, we used to wonder, 'Brother, why do you live your life this way?' Pujara remains true to his character, but over time, we have changed. As time passes, it seems everyone realizes the importance of spirituality," he added.

Regarding Pujara's recent developments, he was excluded from the Indian Test team for the upcoming tour of the West Indies. The right-handed batsman has faced a lean period with the bat over the last few seasons despite continuously playing red-ball cricket in India and abroad. Pujara faced difficulties during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval, where he was dismissed for scores of 14 and 27.

