ISL Vs MUL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All PSL 2020 Live Match Details

Islamabad United will square off against Multan Sultans in the 5th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 on Saturday, February 22. The ISL vs MUL live game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The ISL vs MUL live game will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here are the ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction and ISL vs MUL Dream11 team that are expected to bring you the most favourable results.

Islamabad United didn't get off to an ideal start as they lost against defending champions Quetta Gladiators by 3 wickets. Having posted 168, they failed to defend the target as the Gladiators chased down the target with 9 balls to spare. Their T20 specialist batsmen Colin Munro and Colin Ingram didn't click as they were out for single-digit scores. The United would hope their batsmen to shine if they have to win the ISL vs MUL live game.

On the other hand, Multan Sultans had a brilliant first game. After managing to restrict Lahore Qalandars to a paltry 137, they chased down the target in 16.1 overs to announce their arrival in style. Their spinners Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali were impressive with their tight bowling as they picked two apiece. The Sultans would like to carry their good form in the ISL vs MUL live game and would look to secure a win.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction: ISL vs MUL playing 11 likely from squads

ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Islamabad United - ISL vs MUL playing 11

Shadab Khan (Captain), Luke Ronchi (Wicket-keeper), Colin Munro, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Amad Butt, Muhammad Musa, Rumman Raees.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 prediction: Multan Sultans Squad - ISL vs MUL playing 11

Shan Masood (Captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicket-keeper), James Vince, Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Shahid Afridi, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan.

ISL vs MUL Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Luke Ronchi

Batsmen: Colin Munro (Captain), Dawid Malan (Vice-captain), Colin Ingram, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw

Bowlers: Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, Muhammad Musa

All-Rounder: Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Prediction: ISL vs MUL match prediction

Multan Sultans start off as favourites to win as per our ISL vs MUL match prediction.

Note: Please keep in mind that our ISL vs MUL match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our ISL vs MUL Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

