'It Is A Mixed Feeling': Ruturaj Gaikwad Reacts To Missing Out On Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023. The Indian squad will be led by Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya has been appointed as his deputy. The team management has also snubbed players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Team India will take on Pakistan in their opening match of Asia Cup against Pakistan on September 2, 2023

The Asia Cup 2023 is very important for Rohit Sharma and Co. ahead of the ODI World Cup

As per the selectors, the ODI World Cup 2023 squad will revolve around the players included in the Asia Cup

Gaikwad shares first experience after missing out on probable World Cup squad

Young Indian cricket team opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will also lead the Indian team in the upcoming Asian Games 2023, has come up with his first reaction, after not being included in the Asia Cup 2023 and probable ODI World Cup 2023 squad. As per a quote via ESPNcricinfo, Gaikwad said:

This series is very important to me. It makes a big difference when you are playing the series from the first match. You come in with a lot of confidence, lot of preparation and the right mindset. But I think you also accept sometimes that there is no space in the main team; there are batters who are doing really well. It is a mixed feeling.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently part of the Indian cricket team in the three-match T20I series against Ireland. Ruturaj slammed a half-century in the second T20I match and played an innings of 58 runs. The Indian team currently lead the series by 2-0 and will aim to achieve a clean sweep on August 23, 2023.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Team India in Asian Games 2023

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the Indian contingent in the Asian Games 2023, all set to begin in Hangzhou on September 23, 2023. The team consists of stars like Rinku Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and more, who have performed well in the IPL and have all the abilities to lead India to a gold medal.