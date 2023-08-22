'It's Got Nothing To Do With Me!': Joe Root On Stokes's ODI Retirement Reversal

English cricket team all-rounder and Test captain Ben Stokes made a return to the fifty-over format after reversing his retirement decision, which he took in July 2022. Stokes has been included in the English squad for the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand and has also been picked in England's provisional squad for the ODI World Cup 2023.

3 things you need to know

England begin their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against New Zealand on October 5, 2023

This will also be the opening match of the ODI World Cup 2023

Ahead of the major event, the English team will play a four-match ODI series against the Kiwis

ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2023: All the squads and fixtures for high-profile continental championship

Joe Root gives his first reaction on Ben Stokes' ODI retirement reversal

(Ben Stokes during the AUS vs ENG 2021-22 Ashes series / Image: AP)

As per a quote by ESPNcricinfo, former English cricket team Test captain and batter, Joe Root has come up with his reaction to Ben Stokes' ODI retirement reversal. Root was part of England's squad in the Ashes 2023 series against Australia and also in the provisional ODI World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter has performed more in Tests as compared to the ODI format, however, is still an important player for the English side. Joe Root said:

It's got nothing to do with me! Are you joking? Did you not see my tenure as captain. I didn't see the point in even trying! You know every other international team are looking thinking. Damn, I thought we got rid of him!' At the same time, it fills the rest of the squad with confidence, knowing you've got a proven match-winner who will always seek out those big moments.

ALSO READ | AFG vs PAK: How did Pakistan miss out on a run-out from here? Everyone stunned

Stokes' inclusion in ODI side, boots England chance of retaining World Cup

English all-rounder Ben Stokes was the hero of the ODI World Cup 2023 final between England and New Zealand. The left-handed batter played an unbeaten knock of 84 runs and helped to push the match into a super over. However, the super over was also not enough to decide the winner of the match and later it was the boundary count which helped the English team lift their maiden ODI World Cup title. Stokes' return to the ODI side, will certainly boost the chances of the three lions, to retain their title.