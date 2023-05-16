GT Vs SRH: Michael Vaughan's Remark On Shubman Gill Gets Epic Reply From Australia Great

Indian opener Shubman Gill continued his golden form in the IPL and became the first player from Gujarat Titans to go past 1000 run mark as he scored a scintilating century against Surisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023.

Heading into this this match, Gill had scored 4 half centuries and all came in Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill has now scored 576 runs and now stands at the 2nd position on Orange cap list and behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis who has scored 631 runs in the tournament.

Netizens lauded the 23-year-old for his sublime knock against SRH and several members of the cricket fraternity took to social media to heap massive praise on Shubman.

Michael Vaughan heaps praise on Gill

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan termed Shubman gill as 'Superstar in making' to which former Australian cricketer Tom Moody asked 'In the making or made?. Check out Michael Vaughan's viral tweet on Shubman Gill.

In the making, or made? #Gill — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 15, 2023

Michael Vaughan was quick to respond to Tom Moody's query and responded with 'Made'

Gujarat Titans becomes first team to enter Playoffs

Coming back to the GT vs SRH IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans batting first on a hard Narendra Modi Stadium surface put up a score of 188/9 wherein after an early wicket of Wriddhiman Saha, Titans opener Shubman Gill played a knock of 101 runs off just 58 balls with 13 fours and one six. His partner Sai Sudharsan also helped him in the innings and also played an innings of 47 runs in just 36 balls and also hit six fours and one six. Both the batsmen added 147 runs in just 84 balls for the second wicket and balanced the team innings after the early wicket. The team gained momentum from here and it looked like they will finish at somewhere close to 230-240 but it was SRH pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who ended the match with figures of 5/30 and broke the hosts' momentum.

Taking the momentum from their bowling Sunrisers Hyderabad came to chase the target but they lost Anmolpreet Singh in the first over as he was dismissed by GT pacer Mohammed Shami. From here the wickets kept on falling like nine pins and at one point the visitors were 59/7. It looked like the innings will close down for a score of under 100 runs but Heinrich Klassen arrived to the occasion and hit 64 runs in 44 balls with four fours and three sixes. He reduced the deficit of the defeat and in the end, the Titans won the match by 34 runs with Shami ending the match with a four-wicket haul.

With the win the, Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs and SRH after DC became the second team to get eliminated from the tournament.