Jason Roy Shares Real Intentions After ECB Saga Storms Criticism

Jason Roy has cleared the air on his England future as the Kolkata Knight Riders issued an elongated statement on social media. There have been reports circulating that the player might end his England contract in a bid to go after a career in franchise leagues. Roy recently donned the KKR jersey in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, the player has been offered a lucrative contract worth £300,000 to ply his trade in the Major League Cricket, which will span over two years. Should he sign on the dotted line, he would represent the Los Angeles Knight Riders, a sister entity of KKR.

Jason Roy clears all the air regarding his England future

Roy made it very clear he is not walking away from his England duties ever.

“Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will ‘walk away from England’.

"Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority.

“I've had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major league Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they didn't have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year.”

However, the cricketer divulged more details as he explained how playing in the MLC would not have a direct conflict with his England career, as he currently doesn't have any central contract.

"As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket possible.

“Just to be very clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us. It is for me, and for any player, the greatest honour to receive a cap to play for their country”, He signed off.