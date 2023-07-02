Stuart Broad Hits Back At Ricky Ponting And Glenn McGrath Over Starc's Controversial Catch

The controversial decision that ensued on Day 4 of the 2nd Ashes Test, which saw Mitchell Starc's catch being overturned, is still a pressing matter as opinions abound on the subject. Aussie great Glenn McGrath called the decision as "ridiculous", whereas Ricky Ponting also expressed his displeasure on the call of the 3rd umpire. Meanwhile, England's premier seamer Stuart Broad has also come up with a take on the decision.

The Ashes 2023 2nd Test is at its business end

Australia have set up a target of 371 in front of the hosts

Australia lead the series 1-0

The controversial Ben Duckett dismissal

Chasing 371, England endured a disastrous start to their 2nd innings, losing 4 wickets before the score touched the 50-run mark. Following that, Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes calmed things down, courtesy of that England sailed to the stumps without losing any more wickets. However, the clouds of trouble hovered over Ben Duckett toward the end of the day as in the 29th over he top-edged a Cameron Green delivery. The ball went to the deep-fine leg region, where Mitchell Starc showcased his agility and seemingly grabbed the airborne to dismiss Duckett.

The umpires wanted to make sure that the catch is legitimate thus the matter went upstairs, where 3rd umpire Marais Erasmus witnessed an angle which apparently exhibited that the Aussie quick wasn't in full control of the ball and a part of it was simultaneously touching the ground. Hence, the benefit of the doubt was given to the batsman and Duckett survived. The call by the umpire left the cricket world in splits as polarising reactions came about it.

Start Broad says not-out was justified

After the end of Day 4, Stuart Broad shed light on the decision of the umpire and through his column on Daily Mail, he stated that the ruling was correct.

Ultimately, from my understanding of the rule, the ball isn't allowed to hit the ground. We’ve all played cricket where a catch is attempted with your hands facing upwards and your elbow hits the ground and the ball pops out. But you catch the ball and turn your hands and grind the ball on the ground, the ball can’t pop out of your hand. If that was a legal way of catching, we’d all be doing it.

While the episode is a bygone and Ben Duckett, who has survived and completed his 50 at the end of the day, could turn out to be key for England on the final day. Aside from Duckett On Day 5, the onus will be on captain Ben Stokes to repeat the Headingley heroics. What do you think will England create history at the Lord's.