ITW Consulting Named As Cricket Ireland's Main Sponsor, MPL To Feature On Jerseys Too

Cricket Ireland on Friday announced that ITW Consulting has been officially signed as a sponsorship rights holder of the Ireland men’s cricket team jersey. ITW Consulting will also be the official sponsorship consultancy partner until 2022. Cricket Ireland made the announcement on their Twitter handle this week. Apart from ITW consulting, Cricket Ireland has also joined hands with Indian mobile e-sports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL).

Mobile Premier League, which is endorsed by Team India skipper Virat Kohli, will be the primary jersey sponsor of the Ireland shirt. Mobile Premier League is also a co-presenting sponsor for the ongoing England-West Indies Test series.

About ITW Consulting

ITW Consulting Private Limited is one of the top global consulting and management firms. ITW specialises in crafting and executing multi-faceted brand management solutions & celebrity management across a vast number of areas including the high profile worlds of sports, entertainment and media.

What does ITW Consulting bring on the table for Cricket Ireland?

Replacing the Turkish Airlines deal with ITW Consulting for Ireland's men’s kit sponsorship is a major boost for Cricket Ireland. The deal will see ITW deliver in-kind services to Cricket Ireland to support its commercial and marketing objectives. As a shirt sponsorship rights holder, ITW will bring a number of major brands on board to leverage the global profile of the Ireland men’s cricket team and support Irish cricket.

How COVID-19 has affected Cricket Ireland's schedule

The 2020 cricket calendar for Ireland's men's team was badly affected following the pandemic. The series against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Pakistan were all cancelled due to pandemic. Ireland have not played a match since the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in India in March.

Apart from the men's team, Ireland's women's team, coached by former player Ed Joyce also had to deal with the ramifications of the pandemic. The women's team was scheduled to play in the qualifier tournament in Sri Lanka for the 50-over World Cup in New Zealand but the tournament was postponed due to the crisis.

Cricket Ireland series against England

The cricket season for Ireland will be back on track after the Ireland Cricket Board named a 21-member training squad led by skipper Andrew Balbirnie ahead of the three ODIs against England in July-August. The first match of the series will be played on Thursday, July 30 followed by two 50-over games on Saturday, August 1 and Tuesday, August 4 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The three matches, which follow England’s Test series against the West Indies, are likely to take place behind closed doors but will be televised live.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET IRELAND / TWITTER)