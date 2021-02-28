'I've No Time For You As A Human': Dale Steyn Slams Commentator For Mocking His Hairstyle

South African pacer Dale Steyn on Saturday slammed former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull for making an inappropriate remark about his hairstyle during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match. Steyn, who made his PSL debut on Friday for Quetta Gladiators, was seen taking the field in his long hairs, which he had also sported during his short stint at the Indian Premier League (IPL) last season. Doull, who was commentating in the match, said that Steyn was having a "mid-life crisis with that hair".

Read: Dale Steyn Calls James Anderson A 'legend', Says He Is 'getting Better With Age'

'No time for you as human'

The comment did not go down well with the Protea, who took Twitter to bash the former Kiwi cricketer. "If your job is to talk about the game, then do that. But if you use that airtime to abuse anyone for their weight, sexual choices, ethnic backgrounds, lifestyle, etc, or even hairstyles, then I'm afraid I have no time for you as a human. You and anyone else like that to be fair," Steyn wrote on Twitter.

Read: Dale Steyn Tweets Cryptic Message Over Australia's Tour Of South Africa Controversy

In a follow-up tweet, Steyn thanked for the support on social media. The South African pacer also talked about how he enjoyed playing in front of the crowds again, adding "cricket is so much better that way". Steyn said he and his team are hopeful of bouncing back stronger in the remaining games.

That’s all I have to say.



It was a great time last night, fantastic to play in front of crowds again, cricket is so much better that way.

We lost but hopefull to pull it together in our remaining games.

Thanx for the support

Have a great weekend everyone — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 27, 2021

Read: India Vs England: How James Anderson Matches Up To Glenn McGrath And Dale Steyn In Asia

As far as the match is concerned, Quetta Gladiators lost the game against Peshawar Zalmi by 3 wickets after he latter chased down a massive target of 198 runs. Steyn picked up two wickets for his team in four overs that he bowled. Steyn's team, which is being captained by Sarfraz Ahmed, is currently at the bottom of the points table after playing three matches, while the Zalmis are at the top.

Read: Kagiso Rabada Beats Dale Steyn For THIS World Record After Taking 200 Test Wickets



Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.