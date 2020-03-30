'Jadeja Is My 12th Man': Says Former Speedster RP Singh As He Picks His All Time IPL-XI

Even as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been deferred to April 15, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, several fans and enthusiasts have kept themselves hooked to the cash-rich league by either watching reruns of previous games or several other activities on social media. As per a recent trend, several former and current players have been selecting their all-time IPL XI team. Former Indian cricketer RP Singh on Monday also picked his all-time playing XI as several big names featured in his team.

The former India speedster picked David Warner and Rohit Sharma as openers and named Indian skipper Virat Kohli as his number three batsman. Singh picked Kohli's RCB teammate AB de Villiers as the number four batsman and named former India skipper MS Dhoni as his team's wicketkeeper-batsman. West Indies' explosive batsman Andre Russel was the only all-rounder to feature in the list. Ravichandran Ashwin and Amit Mishra were named as the spinners while the Singh's pace-attack comprised of Bhuvineshwar Kumar, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Interestingly, the current member of BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee picked Ravindra Jadeja as the twelfth man of his team. Singh also did not name a captain as his team featured four captains - David Warner, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Ravi Ashwin.

'My all-time IPL team': Wasim Jaffer

Taking to the micro-blogging site, former Test batsman Wasim Jaffer made his all-time IPL time which included the likes of Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Ravindra Jadeja. The veteran cricketer appointed the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the captain as well as the wicket-keeper batsman. The former Ranji Trophy player then asked the fans to share their all-time favourite IPL teams and he assured them that he would retweet those teams that he liked.

